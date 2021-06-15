Actor Luke Evans shows off his rainbow pride month underwear

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luke Evans (@thereallukeevans)

Actor and singer Luke Evans (Beauty and The Beast, The Alienist) is feeling the pride this month. The out-gay star took to Instagram to show off his rainbow flag: emblazoned across the waistband of his Versace underwear.

“Wear your pride. Live your pride. Be your pride. And be kind. Everyone deserves to have happiness. Human rights belong to everyone. #happypridemonth and every other month of the year! Thanks @versace for my rainbow pants (yes, that’s what we call them in Britain).”

Evans, 42, who was born in Wales, is never shy of flaunting his toned physique on Instagram. A recent work trip to Australia, to film the mini-series Nine Perfect Strangers, provided plenty of opportunity for beach shots.

This is not the first time Evans has marked Pride Month. Last June, he posted photos (since deleted) with his then-boyfriend, Argentinean-born art director Rafa Olarra. The two men split up late in 2020.

Last December, Evans said speculation about his sexuality – and accusations that he was keeping his private life a secret over the years – had frustrated him.

“What was strange was that when people did find out that I was gay, there was a lot of articles and stuff written saying that I was hiding it, and I wasn’t,” he told Attitude. “I just wanted to get online and I wanted to pick up the phone and say, ‘Do you realize I left home at 16 because I was gay?’ I went into the world as a kid, because I had to.

“I am proud and happy, and I’ve lived a very big life that I’m super happy with. And I’ve never been ashamed. And now all of a sudden I was being treated in this way and it was a scary moment because I was, like, oh God, this is horrible. This is not true. None of this is true.”

