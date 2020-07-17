Luke Evans posts sweet, and ridiculously hot, vacation photos



Actor and singer Luke Evans (Beauty & The Beast, Midway, The Hobbit) appears to be enjoying some downtime at the moment on the Spanish island of Ibiza. Over the past couple of weeks, he’s posted several Balearic images to Instagram.

Evans usually lives in London, but travel between the UK and Spain has now been reopened following the easing of quarantine restrictions.

Not shy of showing off his physique, Evans, 41, shared his love of going on long cycle rides: usually wearing nothing more than a pair of short shorts. Here’s hoping he’s remembering to stay hydrated because it looks very hot there at the moment!

Evans has also been frolicked enjoying the pool of a local luxury hotel, enjoying local cuisine, and hanging out with friends.

His latest posting, shows him standing against a wall that has been spray-painted with the words, “I Love You.”

Evans’ accompanying caption reads: “I don’t advocate graffiti, but sometimes… you’ll see it, and It says everything you want to say… 🖤”

Is this a message to his fans? Perhaps. Then again, it’s more likely a message to someone special in his life. Last month, Evans posted a Pride Month photo of himself and Argentinian-born art director Rafa Olarra, with a message about living an authentic life and being proud. Olarra also posted a photo of him hugging Evans and saying he was missing his “other half.”

Evans started posting photos of him and Olarra earlier in the year, fuelling speculation that Olarra was his boyfriend. The Pride Month messages appeared to confirm the men are a couple.

Enjoy Ibiza, Luke. Don’t forget to keep applying the sun lotion!