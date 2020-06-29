Luke Evans and boyfriend post sweet Pride Day messages

View this post on Instagram Happy pride day 🏳️‍🌈🖤🏳️‍🌈 Missing my other half @thereallukeevans A post shared by Rafismo ⚔️ (@rafaolarra) on Jun 27, 2020 at 8:57am PDT

Actor and singer Luke Evans seems happy to let the world know that art director Rafa Olarra is his boyfriend.

Welsh-born Evans, 41, first started posting images of he and Olarra earlier this year. It was unclear whether they were just friends or something more. Most people assumed the men were dating, particularly after Olarra posted a Valentine’s message in which he referred to Evans as his, “better half.”

Yesterday, Evans posted a Pride message to Instagram, featuring him and Olarra.

“Always try and be the best, most authentic version of yourself,” he said in the accompanying caption. “Hold that person tight. Smile, breath deep, stand tall and be proud!!! #pride #pridemonth #chooselove #lovewins”

The posting followed another Instagram message in which Evans wished his followers a happy Pride. The image had the words ‘Choose Love’ in rainbow flag colors. He tagged Olarra.

Indicating the men were not together over the weekend, Argentinian-born, Miami-based Olarra posted a photo to Instagram of he and Evans hugging, saying: “Happy pride day 🏳️‍🌈🖤🏳️‍🌈 Missing my other half @thereallukeevans”

When Evans first began to enjoy some success in theatre in London in 2002, appearing in the musical Taboo, he told The Advocate that although his part in the Boy George-produced musical was that of a straight man “everybody knew me as a gay man, and in my life in London I never tried to hide it.” However, since then he has rarely talked about his personal life or sexuality.

His career later took off in Hollywood, with roles in The Hobbit and the Fast & Furious franchises, as well as Beauty & The Beast and last year’s number one movie, Midway. Last year, he also released his debut album of songs, At Last: a mixture of his favorite songs, including covers of Pat Benatar’s “Love Is A Battlefield” and Cher’s “If I Could Turn Back Time”.

Check out more images of the men together below.

View this post on Instagram #quarentine red x 2 @thereallukeevans A post shared by Rafismo ⚔️ (@rafaolarra) on Apr 10, 2020 at 2:39pm PDT

View this post on Instagram @rafaolarra First #wales match. A post shared by Luke Evans (@thereallukeevans) on Feb 22, 2020 at 12:10pm PST