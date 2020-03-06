Beware the “homovirus” warns right-wing pastor in unhinged coronavirus rant

Get ready to feel ill, folks.

As the nation continues to take precautions over the spread of the coronavirus, right-wing pastor and talk radio host E.W. Jackson has taken aim at another threat to civilization: the “homovirus.” In other words, queer folks.

During an edition of Jackson’s talk show The Awakening this week, the pastor drifted from an attack on Virginia Democratic Congressman Bobby Scott–Jackson’s congressman and an LGBTQ rights supporter–into condemning queer people as destructive to society.

“The last thing in the world the black community needs is more destruction of the family, more attacks on the family, and that’s all this whole homosexual movement amounts to,” Jackson raged. “It is a virulent, violent attack. You know what? I’m going to get in trouble for this one, but this is right off the presses: It is the homovirus for the family.”

“Of course, I am speaking from a spiritual and a psychological perspective,” Jackson went on. “I hope that no one misunderstands my little putting together of two things, because you know we’re talking about this coronavirus. I’m not talking about physical illness. I’m not talking about pronouncing any physical curses on people. I feel the need to explain myself here. I’m talking about the spiritual and psychological element that is introduced into a community that is already having major problems with family formation, and family maintenance, and rearing of children, and now you want to throw this garbage into the mix as well.”

Jackson has a long history of attacks on the LGBTQ community. Last year, he claimed the United States will become a “homocracy” should Mayor Pete Buttigieg win the Presidency. Among his other ridiculous claims, Jackson also once asserted that doing yoga can lead to demonic possession.

Listen to the rant…at your own risk.