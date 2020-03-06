Beware the “homovirus” warns right-wing pastor in unhinged coronavirus rant

Get ready to feel ill, folks.
As the nation continues to take precautions over the spread of the coronavirus, right-wing pastor and talk radio host E.W. Jackson has taken aim at another threat to civilization: the “homovirus.” In other words, queer folks.
During an edition of Jackson’s talk show The Awakening this week, the pastor drifted from an attack on Virginia Democratic Congressman Bobby Scott–Jackson’s congressman and an LGBTQ rights supporter–into condemning queer people as destructive to society.
Related: Like with HIV and homosexuality, Mike Pence believes the solution to coronavirus is to pray it away
“The last thing in the world the black community needs is more destruction of the family, more attacks on the family, and that’s all this whole homosexual movement amounts to,” Jackson raged. “It is a virulent, violent attack. You know what? I’m going to get in trouble for this one, but this is right off the presses: It is the homovirus for the family.”
“Of course, I am speaking from a spiritual and a psychological perspective,” Jackson went on. “I hope that no one misunderstands my little putting together of two things, because you know we’re talking about this coronavirus. I’m not talking about physical illness. I’m not talking about pronouncing any physical curses on people. I feel the need to explain myself here. I’m talking about the spiritual and psychological element that is introduced into a community that is already having major problems with family formation, and family maintenance, and rearing of children, and now you want to throw this garbage into the mix as well.”
Jackson has a long history of attacks on the LGBTQ community. Last year, he claimed the United States will become a “homocracy” should Mayor Pete Buttigieg win the Presidency. Among his other ridiculous claims, Jackson also once asserted that doing yoga can lead to demonic possession.
Listen to the rant…at your own risk.
8 Comments
tepiperssuc1970
If you want to find a sex partner for the night? Then come on GrindrPro.com and sign up. Only hot guys near you!
natohak
GTindr.Com – awesome project for adults who are looking for a partner for sex
Chrisk
I always laugh at the black nazi’s. It’s their total lack of history knowledge. Wasn’t that long ago that white nazi’s were openly ranting the same thing about EW Jackson. I guess there’s always going to be a need in some to look down upon others. That need to feel superior.
Kangol2
Some of the Nazis in VA love him. He’s very pro-Drumpf too!
PLAYS WELL WITH OTHERS
Wasn’t too long ago Blacks were tortured and lynched and denied civil rights
Beyond disgusting when a savage subhuman abhorrent puddle of puke spews hatred and bigotry on another minority….
Harley
E W Jackson’s aversive to homosexuality clearly points to the fact his wildest fantasies are to be a big bottom boy.
boymikefl
You can tell the charlatans a mile away. God still loves this sad person.
Hussain-TheCanadian
Who wants to bet that hes into tr*nnys???