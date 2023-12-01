Beyoncé invites us to her house, Years & Years has a fun idea & James Dean… hits the dance floor? Your weekly bop roundup

Winter is rapidly approaching, and as the cold front begins to take over, it takes true musical talent to ignite our lives and keep us warm. Luckily, this week in queer new music releases offer some powerhouse performances and fierce emerging artists on the scene.

Take a gander at these fiery new drops in the LGBTQ+ music scene in this week’s edition of “bop after bop”….

“MY HOUSE” by Beyoncé

B has blessed us with new music to coincide with the release of her latest documentary, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé. “MY HOUSE” is big talk, with Beyoncé flexing her wealth and accolades (as she should) over a hard-hitting beat produced by The Dream. It also offers an unexpected switch-up, where the song shifts to a softer, more anthemic moment with the icon singing “I will always love you, but I will never expect you to love me when you don’t love yourself. Let’s heal the world, one beautiful action at a time. This is real love!” It’s a rally cry for freedom and self-love, and with this surprise drop’s rapping and classic Beyoncé vocals, she’s proving she really IS that girl, and that this is a perfect closing to the capstone that is the Renaissance era.

“We Outside” by Kayne The Lovechild

Rising trailblazer, Kayne the LoveChild has cracked the code to queer music greatness with his new single and music video, “We Outside”! This vibrant, up-beat anthem encourages listeners to embrace their individuality, and the accompanying video showcases a warm, carefree morning after a night of revelry, reflecting Kayne’s unique style and charisma. Flawlessly blending clever rap verses and pop radio ready vocals, it’s a perfect showcase of Kayne’s unique lane in the music scene. With a captivating sound fusing soul, R&B, and hip-hop, Kayne is more than an entertainer; he’s an experience, and not one you should miss out on.

“A Very Bad Fun Idea (Taken From The Film “BONUS TRACK”)” by Years & Years

Years & Years are back with new track, “A Very Bad Fun Idea,” taken from upcoming British coming-of-age queer romcom Bonus Track, for which Olly Alexander serves as an executive producer. The song delves into intense emotions around letting go and diving head first into love, and with Olly’s captivating voice and incredible production from close collaborator Georgia, it’s a euphoric sonic journey that perfectly complements the film’s narrative.

“Nasty (Remix)” by grouptherapy. (feat. Baby Tate)

Los Angeles collective grouptherapy. is continuing to ignite the music scene with a remix of their track “Nasty,” featuring our favorite rising rapstress Baby Tate. This queer trio of artists have been experiencing surging TikTok fame, and with Tate being everywhere lately, it offers a perfect storm of excitement around this drop. On the track, the group explores desire through their slick, thoughtful and hard-hitting raps paired with sexy vocal cadence from member Jadagrace, while Baby Tate hops on to contribute her signature playful verses. With this sizzling remix, it’s clear that grouptherapy. are ones to watch.

“James Dean” by Slayyyter

Thank the gay gods for Slayyyter. She’s been serving non-stop this fall with the release of her album STARFCKER, and now she’s back for another round of slayage with the deluxe edition of the album. Featuring the three new tracks “Starfcker”, “Makeup” and “James Dean”, the final stands out as a perfectly sleazy, Old Hollywood blitz of queer pop, with savage verses that cut like a knife and a beat that immediately calls you to the dancefloor. It’s Slayyyter to a T, and this lane she has carved out for herself this era has been impressive to witness.

“Gods of Death” by The Boulet Brothers (feat. Orkgotik)

Craving some drag queen heavy-metal, anyone? The Boulet Brothers have got you covered with their new song “Gods of Death” This high-velocity nu metal bop from these spooky drag sisters has an addictive chorus and (spoiler alert!) features a contestant from the current season of The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula, Orkgotik. As a reward for winning a battle of the bands-style challenge, Orkgotik’s version of the track has been officially released on all streaming platforms, which is quite a prize to be able to collaborate with this legendary drag duo.