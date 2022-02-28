Bianca Del Rio: Many new drag queens are delusional and lack talent

Bianca Del Rio, the winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 6, has enjoyed one of the most high-profile and successful careers of any of the show’s winners.

She has embarked on several successful tours, including dates at London’s huge Wembley Arena, and appeared in the stage musical, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie. In 2019, New York magazine ranked her in the number one position in a list of the 100 ‘most powerful’ Drag Race contestants.

She’s now speaking out on why she believes she’s so successful and why other queens haven’t done so well.

In an interview with Pink News, she said the fact she already had a background as a hardworking drag queen prepared her for her success on Drag Race.

She also suggested her skills as a stand-up comedian gave her an advantage. Asked about what changes she had seen on the drag scene in recent years, she said some new people were entering the scene with certain delusions.

“I think one of the biggest changes is the level of delusion. There’s just such a large amount of delusion and there’s no substance, you know? I think the lack of talent is something that’s quite relevant and kind of annoying,” she said.

“You know, you might look great in an Instagram photo, but give me something else! Not to say that looking good and Instagram photo is not work, it obviously is, but having a platform is about doing something entertaining.

“Back in the day, we’d work in gay bars and cabaret spaces, and you had to have an act, you had to do something.

“So now I think everybody wants to go on Drag Race and assumes that they’re going to have fame and they’re going to travel the world, that might happen, but there’s a huge amount of oversaturation.

Del Rio points out that she was 38 when she won Drag Race and was aware of her strengths. She chose not to record music or make pop videos, but to instead concentrate on her stand-up.

“I knew I wanted to tour and I wanted to do comedy. So that’s been my game and that’s where I’ve stayed. I’ve stayed true to what I do and I had my own plan. I’m not here to be liked by everyone and the people that do like me will get it. So I didn’t have that delusion of wanting to be loved by everyone because it just doesn’t happen.

“I’m just happy to be working because I didn’t really put much thought into the idea of where I was going to end up. I just keep going.”

Del Rio is hitting the road with her Unsanitized tour, including more dates in London. She talked about why she loved visiting the UK capital—including a pop out at an old friend.

“Being in London is amazing because it reminds me a lot of New York. I’m always fascinated by Queen Elizabeth, because she’s an old queen who wears the same dress and every color, which basically describes me. So in my own mind, I think I’m Queen Elizabeth.

“I do enjoy the history too, because we don’t really have anything that old in America – besides Lady Bunny!”

