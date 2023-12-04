‘Big Brother’ alum Tommy Bracco & fiancé Joey Macli are proving to be the cutest engaged couple EVER

Tommy Bracco and Joey Macli are the epitome of fiancé goals.

The Big Brother alum and the financial analyst have been going strong for more than three years after initially getting together during the pandemic in September 2020.

Bracco, who appeared on season 21 of Big Brother in 2019, knew Macli was special even prior to meeting up for their first date.

“Before I even met Joey in person, I felt different about him,” the 33-year-old previously told Us Weekly. “I still remember the excited feeling I had driving from Staten Island to the Bronx for our first date. Literally, the second I sat down at the table, I knew he was The One.”

After dating for more than 2.5 years, Bracco, who performed on Broadway in Newsies and Pretty Woman: The Musical, took the relationship to the next level by proposing to Macli in front of their family and friends over Memorial Day Weekend.

“Yesterday was a dream come true!! We got engaged in our future home covered in photos from our past adventures & memories, standing on ground where we’ll create new ones. We’re still on cloud nine😁 ,” the New York native captioned a slideshow of the proposal that included shots of the future husbands flashing their rings.

“The whole day was truly so special. Being surrounded by our friends and family was all we could’ve asked for. We are so grateful for this life and excited to take this next step together!!!!!!!”

Bracco admitted the proposal wasn’t a total surprise as the pair had both agreed upon their future life plans.

“I had been ready to propose for a while. … I knew Joey was the one right away, so it feels great to finally have a title that catches up to how strongly I feel,” he told the outlet at the time. “Boyfriend just didn’t cut it anymore. We had to upgrade to fiancé.”

There is nothing like professing your love in front of the full support of your family, especially after the recent string of high-profile gay breakups (Ricky Martin & Jwan Yosef, Antoni Porowski & Kevin Harrington, Billy Porter & Adam Smith) in 2023.

Days after becoming engaged, the pair celebrated by taking their mothers to Italy. Adorable!

Bracco and Macli have continued to highlight their romance by sharing other important milestones in the months since their engagement.

At the end of June, they received their official engagement photos in time for Pride month.

“So PROUD to live in a world where we can love each other freely and celebrate with our friends & family!” Bracco captioned the gorgeous images.

“There was a time, when we were younger, that neither one of us thought we’d find love, strength and confidence like we have today. That’s why we’re enjoying every second of this new chapter and solely referring to each other as ‘fiancè’!!”

The summer saw them attending a Jason Mraz concert, traveling to England, and attending a black-tie wedding in matching tuxedos, all while looking for their own wedding venue.

Amid the festivities, the men made sure to honor the day it all began.

On September 20th, the lovebirds celebrated their third anniversary with a romantic dinner at one of their favorite restaurants in New Jersey.

October proved to be even more eventful as their engagement got supersized when Macli took his turn to propose to Bracco.

“He put a ring on it!!!😁 Yes, we’re already engaged but we wanted to have this moment the other way around too and we get to make our own rules!!!” Bracco captioned a slideshow commemorating Macli’s unexpected and low-key proposal.

“It was a perfect cute night in, baking apple pie together, and Joey surprised me😁 It feels so good to be in love and (double) engaged to my best friend!!!!”

While the happy couple have yet to reveal a wedding date, no doubt it’s going to be quite the beautiful occasion overflowing with love and an abundance of joy.

And by the looks of Bracco’s Broadway dance skills, the reception is going to be lit AF!.

Cheers to the cutest fiancés in America!

Everyone can engage in Tommy Bracco and Joey Macli’s love by peeping more shots of the couple’s storybook romance from their socials below: