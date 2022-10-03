Billy Eichner responds to “dismal” box office for ‘Bros’ on its opening weekend

Bros seriously underperformed at the box office over its opening weekend and Billy Eichner believes straight people are to blame.
The eagerly-anticipated gay rom-com, produced by a major studio and starring an all-LGBTQ cast in lead roles, opened at over 3,300 theaters nationwide.
It met with almost unanimously good reviews, with both critics and audiences scoring it above 90% on aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.
However, it came fourth at the weekend box office, taking $4.8million. Its production budget was around $22million. Movies usually need to take around three times their budget to turn a profit, after taking into account the slice theaters take and the costs of marketing and promotion.
The Bros takings placed it behind horror flick Smile (a $22million debut), Harry Styles-starred Don’t Worry Darling ($7.3million on its second weekend), and The Woman King ($7million).
Variety called Bros’ takings “paltry”. It says Universal was hoping for an opening weekend of $8-$10million.
The Hollywood Reporter called the Bros figures “dismal”.
Box Office Mojo said, “This is a worse debut than the summer’s sole studio live-action comedy Easter Sunday, which had a $5.4 million opening and went on to gross just $13 million. Bros could do better when it’s all said and done with good word of mouth, but it’s a dismal opening not just for the $22 million film but for the comedy genre as a whole.”
Eichner: “Straight people … just didn’t show up for Bros.”
Responding to the box office data, Eichner posted a Twitter thread last night. He contrasted the amazing reviews the movie is getting with its performance in theaters.
“Last night I snuck in and sat in the back of a sold-out theater playing BROS in LA. The audience howled with laughter start to finish, burst into applause at the end, and some were wiping away tears as they walked out. It was truly magical. Really. I am VERY proud of this movie,” he said.
“Rolling Stone already has BROS on the list of the best comedies of the 21st century. What’s also true is that at one point a theater chain called Universal and said they were pulling the trailer because of the gay content. (Uni convinced them not to). America, fuck yeah, etc etc.
“That’s just the world we live in, unfortunately. Even with glowing reviews, great Rotten Tomatoes scores, an A CinemaScore etc, straight people, especially in certain parts of the country, just didn’t show up for Bros. And that’s disappointing but it is what it is,” he continued.
“Everyone who ISN’T a homophobic weirdo should go see BROS tonight! You will have a blast! And it *is* special and uniquely powerful to see this particular story on a big screen, esp for queer folks who don’t get this opportunity often. I love this movie so much. GO BROS!!! ❤️🌈”
Word-of-mouth could keep movie in theaters
Universal is pinning its hopes on positive reviews and word-of-mouth extending Bros’ lifespan.
Universal domestic distribution boss Jim Orr about said, “All of us at Universal are incredibly proud of Bros. Billy Eichner, Nick Stoller, and Judd Apatow have crafted the funniest film of the year, as evidenced by our very enthusiastic audience and critical reaction scores, which will no doubt lead to great word of mouth as Bros continues to find its audience in the coming weeks.”
Did you see Bros over the weekend? If so, what did you think?
9 Comments
sfhairy
For me, Romcom’s are not worthy of theater showings. I won’t be watching it till it’s streaming, but I’m definitely interested in seeing it when it does come to streaming.
Mister P
I was kind of on the fence about seeing it. I am glad I did. It was hysterically funny and much better than i expected.
pmartyness
If you are willing to stream this movie, I would recommend even buying a matinee ticket online and then not going to the showing then you contribute to the box but you don’t lose your time. In the world of movies your money is the measure of your attention.
I did go see the film with a group of friends and it was worth the 12 dollar price of entry.
DannyParks
It wasn’t just straight people who weren’t interested in seeing it…
Terrycloth
It’s Billy Eichner that turns me off.. that alone will keep me home ..don’t care how great the acting or writing is…I’m out..no interest in this at all
Cato
I saw it in a Chicago suburb on Saturday night. In a 200 seat theater there were five people. Three gay guys and one male/female couple. It hits all the standard rom-com notes with Luke McFarlane and Billy Eichner giving very good performances. My guess is it will do very well on streaming services, but I can’t imagine a lot of straight people paying $13 to see it on the big screen.
Chrisk
So it seems to be worth seeing from the comments above I see. I don’t usually see movies on the big screen unless they’re blockbuster ones. I’ll definitely catch it on the streaming end though.
WillParkinson
I’ve been reading this for the comments. I see I’m not the only one who has no desire to see it. Billy Eichner is, to me, not at all funny. He kind of grates on my nerves. I saw the trailer, and nothing there made me laugh or interested.
Canadiancub
I love fired island. Can’t stand billy, he’s insufferable. Skipping this movie.