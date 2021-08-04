Billy Eichner reveals info about a second big, gay movie he has in the works

Billy Eichner is working on not one, but two gay-themed comedies. In March it was announced that he had already begun work on Bros for Universal. It made him the first openly gay man to write, star in and produce a movie for a major studio. The romantic comedy is set to be released in August 2022.

Yesterday he spoke to Deadline about another movie he’s co-writing and starring. This one has just been snapped up by Amazon.

Ex-husbands will look at the bitter divorce between two gay men who were formerly the poster boys for same-sex marriage, having been the first to wed in New York City after the SCOTUS ruling of 2015.

The fictional story is based on an idea by Eichner, with veteran writer Paul Rudnick working on the screenplay.

The film will be produced by Eichner and Berlanti/Schechter Films (Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schecter).

“The concept of a big, gay divorce comedy has been kicking around in my head for years and I cannot think of better collaborators than groundbreaking producers Greg and Sarah, and a true icon whose work I have craved and admired since I was a young gay boy lusting after show business, the brilliant Paul Rudnick who really paved the way for me and many others,” Eichner said.

“And we now have the perfect partners in Amazon, who have already shown enormous passion for this project. This is a dream team. Now, LET’S GET DIVORCED!!!”

Deadline says the movie will follow Daniel and Connor as they navigate their epic and bitter legal separation. Although the subject matter may sound a little heavy-going, the outlet says it will be more of a War Of The Roses-style affair with plenty of humor to balance the poignancy.

Screenwriter Paul Rudnick said, “As a longtime fan of Billy Eichner, I was thrilled when he called me about this project. And when Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schecter became involved, I knew we were in the best possible hands. Ex-Husbands has the potential to be wildly funny, emotional and altogether delightful.”

If these two major projects weren’t enough to keep him busy, Eichner is also set to star in and produce Man In The Box, a biopic of gay TV actor Paul Lynde.

He will also be seen soon on TV playing Matt Drudge in Ryan Murphy’s upcoming third season of the Emmy Award-winning American Crime Story: Impeachment, which looks at the Bill Clinton-Monica Lewinsky scandal.