Billy Porter reveals the one thing he’ll never do on a gay cruise again & it’s very relatable

There’s no role too big for Billy Porter –– from Pose‘s powerful Pray Tell, to Cinderella‘s fabulous godmother, and a divorcing dad in relationship drama Our Son.

Still, there’s one huge part he’s got his eyes on. And it currently belongs to Nicole Scherzinger.

In a no-holds-barred chat with The Standard, the 54-year-old actor gushed over the West End’s “stunning” reimagining of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Boulevard. The acclaimed production featured the former Pussycat Dolls singer as Norma Desmond.

“It took my breath away – that’s how to revisit our classics,” he said, adding, “I need to replace Nicole Scherzinger. Wow. Put it out into the world. Lower some keys, but I just want to be in that slip.”

Porter will have to wait a while for his shot at the iconic role, considering Scherzinger is headed to Broadway with the production this fall.

Nevertheless, we salute his commitment to manifestation! 👏👏👏

And we have no doubt Porter would match the level of diva that legendary actresses like Patti LuPone, RIta Moreno, and Glenn Close previously brought to the character. With his own twist, of course.

Of course, Porter is no stranger to the stage, having scored his first Tony Award in 2013 as the dazzling Lola in Kinky Boots. In the same interview, he revealed the show’s success led to one of his biggest splurges –– and regrets.

Surprise, surprise, it was a gay cruise!

“I’ve gone on several Atlantis cruises where I perform one night and then I get 10 days and get paid on top of it,” Porter explained. “So when I did Kinky Boots, I took myself on a vacation. On an Atlantis cruise. That I paid for, instead of performed. When I got that bill I said, ‘I’m not doing that again!'”

Oop! 😂

That being said, the recent divorcee continues to finds solace connecting with the LGBTQ+ community. And he told the UK-based outlet that his favorite place to “let his hair down” is still the gay club as he rattled off some of London’s renowned queer dance halls.

“I’ve been to G-A-Y, I performed at G-A-Y, I’ve gone to Heaven, but I’ve also gone to the ones on the outskirts,” he said.

However, Porter’s got a rather hot take when it comes to Manhattan queer nightlife. “There are no clubs in New York City any more. You have to go to Brooklyn,” he said.

(Simmer down, Hell’s Kitchen gays! It’s OK!)

In fact, the Anything’s Possible director even popped up at Brooklyn’s famed House of Yes nightclub last weekend. Porter took the stage for the surprise live debut of “Finally Ready,” his collab with The Shapeshifters that was released during lockdown.

As Porter told The Standard, he’s currently focused on “launching headlong into my music and trying to crack open a space” for himself in the “tricky” industry.

The multi-talented performer has been candid about how the SAG-AFTRA strikes impacted him financially, advocating for better treatment of artists. He explained to The Guardian, “Those Friends people are making $100 million a year! I’m getting six-cent checks! It’s not OK!”

Nevertheless, he considers himself one of the “extremely blessed ones.” As he works on a James Baldwin biopic and supports his 2023 album Black Mona Lisa, Porter continues blazing his own trail. With some much-appreciated candor!

His next stop? A headlining spot at Miami Beach Pride on April 14, where he’ll also serve as the parade’s Grand Marshal.

You can snag your tickets for the weekend-long event, which also features Madison Rose, Mila Jam, Jessica Wild, and Lady Camden, now.