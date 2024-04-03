Your next gay TV obsession, Madonna’s surprise daddy & all the can’t-miss LGBTQ+ releases this week

Image Credits: Instagram, @wcruz73 (left) | ‘Dead Boy Detectives, Netflix (center) | ‘Cuckoo,’ Neon (right)

Need a boost to get over Hump Day? The Hot Sheet is Queerty’s midweek pop culture catch-up, highlighting the entertainment stories everyone’s talking about, the ones you might’ve missed, and the notable LGBTQ+ film & TV releases in the days ahead. Here’s everything you need to stay in-the-know:

What To Watch

Culture Catch-Up

THE NEXT ACT: Newly minted musical star Joe Locke took a break from Sweeney Todd to join Broadway veteran Jesse Tyler Ferguson on his podcast Dinner’s On Me, and the actor spilled some tea on Heartstopper’s third season—which sounds like it’ll be the show’s most emotional yet! [INTO]

OH, THE HORROR!: Oh baby, Hunter Schafer is in her scream queen era! The first trailer for her upcoming horror Cuckoo has dropped (co-starring Dan Stevens & Jessica Henwick), which finds her playing a teen whose family moves to a resort town in the German Alps that’s nowhere near as idyllic as it looks. Chills!

I AM CHANGING: Now that he’s sucking toes and going on Grindr dates on his new HBO docuseries, comedian Jerrod Carmichael has come a long was from his closeted days—like that time he nearly outed himself with a little assist from the Dreamgirls soundtrack. [Queerty]

SOMEWHERE THAT’S QUEEN: Drag Race All-Star winner Jinkx Monsoon kicked off her run in Little Shop Of Horrors with a stunning photo-spread and interview in Cosmo, where she discusses her gender journey and shares her chosen name for the first time. [Cosmopolitan]

MATERIAL DADDY: The latest celeb guest to pop by Madonna‘s Celebration Tour was none other than Stranger Things‘ David Harbour, who proved he was up for the task by letting one of the dancers whip his booty on stage.

PRETTY MUCH: SiriusXM host & hunk John Hill is going full pop star, and the lead single off his upcoming album was co-written by… Tiffany “New York” Pollard??? The reality TV diva’s infamous Big Brother UK rant about nemesis Gemma Collins was the inspiration for Hill’s hilarious new track, “Gemma.” [YouTube]

GAYEST KELLYOKE EVER: After finding out that the Des Moines Gay Men’s Chorus was putting on a concert exclusively featuring Kelly Clarkson hits, the American Idol/daytime TV host invited them to her show, and the whole thing is just so heartwarming. [LGBTQNation]

WHAT HAPPENS IN VEGAS: There’s plenty of blood, sweat, tears, and wig-snatching going on behind-the-scenes of RuPaul’s Drag Race LIVE in Las Vegas, and now WOW Presents Plus is letting you in on all the backstage drama with a new Untucked series featuring drag superstars Latrice Royale, Pangina Heals, Derrick Barry, Lawrence Chaney, Coco Montrese, Bosco & Kennedy Davenport.

DING, DONG! When you’re gay, “Awards Season” never ends! Las Culturistas co-hosts Matt Rogers & Bowen Yang have announced the return of their Culture Awards this June in New York, and they’ve got all the details on how this year’s going to be bigger than ever—with a little assist from Survivor/The Traitors icon Parvati Shallow. [The Hollywood Reporter]

FOREVER CRUSH: After bringing down the house at the Queerties Awards with a Paula Abdul medley and releasing his stunning new single “Hell Together,” David Archuleta is on top of the world, and we’ve got a timeline of his evolution from Idol sweetie pie to queer heartthrob. [Queerty]

POWER OF TWO: Indie rockers Indigo Girls have never went away, but they’ve undoubtedly had a moment this past year thanks to their Barbie singalong, and now there’s a documentary about their trailblazing legacy, It’s Only Life After All, hitting theaters on April 10.

NIGHTMARE REALITY: An upcoming, anonymous (for now) “queer dating show” is being put on blast by a former contestant, who took to TikTok to call out the production for misrepresenting what the reality series was about, misgendering people, and for being what sounded like an all-around awful time. [INTO]

#GAYPRIL: In celebration of Miami Beach Pride, the OUTShine LGBTQ+ Film Festival is co-hosting a rooftop screening of audience favorite queer family drama The Mattachine Family on April 7. If you’re in the area, now’s your chance to see this beautiful story on the big screen. [Find Tickets Here]

BEHIND THE MASK: Country crooner Orville Peck just posted his most revealing photos ever, sans fringe! And while we still don’t his entire face, he sure is showing off some body-ody-ody, so you’ll hear no complaints from us!

The Final Hump

Anyone who’s ever had a “goth phase” (or maybe is still in one) will immediately be on board with Dead Boy Detectives, Netflix’s upcoming supernatural series, because the trailer kicks off with My Chemical Romance’s nostalgic anthem, “Black Parade.” But there are plenty more reasons to get excited for this adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s comics series, not the least of which is because it promises to be very, very gay. The story of two young ghosts who eschew the afterlife in favor of sticking around with the living to solve some wild paranormal mysteries, it features some juicy supporting roles for out hotties like Lukas Gage and Max Jenkins. But on top of that, Dead Boy Detectives is set to introduce the world to its pair of crush-worthy stars, George Rexstrew and Jayden Revri, who you can see more of below. Oh, we are about to be obsessed, we can tell.