EXCLUSIVE: A closeted man begins a secret affair with his first love in this Argentinian romance

Image Credit: ‘Since The Last Time We Met,’ Dark Star Pictures

They say you never forget your first love, but those fond memories we hold onto are of the person they were—not necessarily the person they’ve become.

Still, as the tagline for the new drama Since The Last Time We Met goes: People change… desire remains. Sometimes it’s hard to shake the feeling!

From Argentinian filmmaker Matías De Leis Correa comes a romance years in the making. Fifteen years, to be exact.

That’s the last time Victor (Patricio Arellano) and David (Esteban Recagno) saw each other. Former flames, their relationship ended on fraught terms, with David disappearing from Victor’s life completely.

A decade and a half later, the two have a chance encounter on the street, and within seconds all of those old feelings come rushing back. As it turns out, David is married now—to a woman—and living a closeted life, but he doesn’t waste any time saying “yes” to Victor’s invite to go back to his place.

Image Credit: ‘Since The Last Time We Met,’ Dark Star Pictures

Victor, however, isn’t so willing to immediately hop back into bed. As we come to learn, he was clearly left reeling by the way things ended with David, which has made it incredibly difficult for him to commit to any relationships in the years since, instead throwing himself into a never-ending string of casual encounters.

Yet they can’t fight the raw attraction they feel toward one another. And so begins a series of secret rendezvous, from quick hookups behind closed doors to full-on vacations together.

Throughout, De Leis Correa’s film never lets us lose sense of time, using frequent title cards to show us how long it’s been since Victor and David last got together—a window that keeps getting smaller and smaller.

But no matter how fiery the passion between the two, Victor realizes he’s on borrowed time, as David refuses to leave his marriage, or even so much as hold hands in public. They may have matured in the 15 years since, but some things never change, and Victor has to decide if he’s just setting himself up to be hurt all over again.

Since The Last Time We Met premiered a year ago at the OUTshine LGBTQ+ film festival in Miami, FL, and thanks to Dark Star Pictures is finally receiving a proper release, opening in select theaters on April 5, and then premierings on digital VOD platforms on April 9 courtesy of Dark Star Pictures.

Queerty is thrilled to exclusively premiere the U.S. trailer for Since The Last Time We Met below: