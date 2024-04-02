Image Credit: Getty Images

When it comes to Spill, Logo’s (recently Webby-nominated!) video interview series hosted by heartthrob Johnny Sibilly, queer celebs seem to have no issue getting honest, vulnerable, and, well, spilling the tea!

Normally, you could chalk it up to the steady flow of cocktails they’re served throughout the interview, but in the case of Spill‘s latest guest Joel Kim Booster, you can’t exactly blame it on the alcohol. The star—who’s been sober for years—drinks a “chicken smoothie” instead.

Yes, Sibilly whips up the frothy fitness beverage for Booster to sip on while the two chat, which the comedian admits he doesn’t drink all that much anymore.

“I haven’t done this in a while because I genuinely don’t feel as crazy about my body as I used to,” Booster shares. “I think part of that’s being in a relationship,” he adds with a laugh.

And speaking of: We all know by now that Booster has been in a happy relationship for a number of years—the two even shared a kiss on the Emmys red carpet earlier this year—but there’s one big myth about his partner he wanted to take a moment to bust on Spill:

Booster’s boyfriend’s name is John-Michael Sudsina—not John-Michael Kelly.

According to the Loot star, the press often gets John-Michael’s last name wrong because they pull from his Instagram, where he uses the name “Kelly” instead.

So, that’s Mrs. Booster-Sudsina to you! Well… not quite yet. Because Booster says he knows he’s going to spend the rest of his life with this person, they’re not necessarily in any kind of rush to have their love “legally recognized”—pending, of course, this upcoming election, in which case they might decide to tie the knot before we lose the right to.

He adds, however, that his relationship has really had him thinking about marriage in a new way:

“Marriage has always felt, for a lot of people, like the given endgame of any relationship. And it’s really made me think about what a public declaration of my commitment to this persona actually means. It definitely still seems important to me, at least, but there’s no rush to it because it’s not going to change anything for us.”

Meanwhile, the two remain open, so Booster still has issues with meeting guys who don’t reveal up from that they know who he is—something he and Johnny Sibilly disagree on.

“My thing is, I don’t care if they do or not [know me,] it doesn’t affect me necessarily, ” Booster shares with the host. The issue is that they’ll wait to tell him post-hookup as they’re headed out the door. “And then my reaction is always the same where I’m like, ‘I wish you would’ve that before because I wouldn’t have been such a f*cking freak if I knew that you knew who I was.'”

“I still want to have anonymous sex, and have it be truly anonymous and not imagine that I’ll be someone’s story eventually,” he adds. “Like, they’ll see me on TV and be like, ‘Oh, I f*cked that guy and he was a real weirdo in bed!'”

Ah, the price of fame!

Elsewhere in the conversation, Sibilly also gets Booster to open up about the next project he’s writing, a long-awaited follow-up to his breakthrough Fire Island tentatively called Again Again Again.

“It is a lot different than Fire Island,” he spills. “I think because [that] was my first project, and because of the nature of there not being a lot of gay rom-coms when it came out, I felt like I needed it to be a lot of different things for a lot of different people. And this one… is for me.”

He says Again Again Again will fit the mold of one of his favorite movie sub-genres, the “marriage comedy,” and won’t be about a meet-cute, but rather an established relationship. He describes one of the gays at the story’s center as “a well-meaning, stable nice guy,” while the other his “his mentally ill boyfriend,” whose actions may or may not ruin their wedding.

“It is very much ripped from the headlines of my own relationship,” Booster reveals, “and the many, many, many things that I have put my nice, normal-brand boyfriend through… at weddings and otherwise.”

Well, now that we know Booster’s boo Sudsina’s actual last name, it’s time to start fan-casting: Who should play the John-Michael proxy opposite Joel Kim Booster in his next movie, Again Again Again?

Joel Kim Booster can next be seen in Loot season 2, premiering on AppleTV+ on April 3.