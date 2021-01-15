Before Black Lives Matter, there was the Central Park Five. Discover their harrowing story

Welcome to the Weekend Binge. Every Friday, we’ll suggest a binge-able title designed to keep you from getting too stir crazy. Check back throughout the weekend for even more gloriously queer entertainment.
This limited series from director Ava DuVernay takes on the case of the Central Park Five, and blew us away as one of the best shows of 2019. The trial of the Central Park Five became a media circus back in 1989 after police arrested five African-American youths for the brutal rape of a jogger in New York City. Amid the hysteria, police and an overzealous DA, encouraged by a certain real estate media narcissist, railroaded the kids for the crime. DuVernay examines the actions of prosecutors–all of whom likely knew The Five were innocent–juxtaposing that story with scenes of the kids in prison, and their subsequent quest for exoneration. Jharrel Jerome (of Moonlight) scored an Emmy for his performance, while queer actress Niecy Nash (of Reno 911!) made the transition from comedienne to dramatic powerhouse. Likewise, transgender model Isis King proves herself an effective actress in a brief but powerful role as Nash’s trans daughter. John Leguizamo, Felicity Huffman, Vera Farmiga, and Joshua Jackson also star in a true-life story of systemic racism that feels more relevant than ever. As the cultural conversation around race and police treatment of African Americans continues, When They See Us works as both historical tome and a primer for current events.
That alone makes the series worth watching, and more frightening than ever.
Streams on Netflix.
2 Comments
Andrew
I do not think people should be accused of a crime they didn’t commit, but as I understand it the five (or more) were in the park harassing people for fun. I have a problem with celebrating people that were doing the wrong thing and got caught up in a mess by other people doing the wrong thing. Please someone correct me if I am wrong about why they were in the park.
barryaksarben
It is easy to fall into that trap. ALl these black people murdered by the police are then told by white people “well, just obey the officers” or “What were they doing there” . And we need to look at people as individuals and investigate what they did. If they broke the law and it was a misdemeanor they do not deserve to be punished for a felony. A traffic ticket does not warrant the death penalty. This was sloppy , lazy police work and intimidation during the investigations some without council or a parent involved and some were minors. It has been proven over and over that a minor can be led to confess to anything by an experienced interrogator. I hate to use the cliche but if they were white. How many groups of white boys have gotten off scot free for similar rapes and even murders solely because they were treated with kit gloves