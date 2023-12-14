Bob the Drag Queen dishes on what it’s like being on tour with Madonna

I mean, I wish I could have a story like, ‘She spat in my face and called me a bitch,’ but she didn’t. She was a really cool lady. She’s pretty normal…

This is a real tribute to the ballroom scene and to the riotous nature of New York City nightlife and the Stonewall riots and just … all of it.

And I just love that we get to have a ball and that we have the iconic voice of [ballroom legend] Kevin Jz Prodigy on the track. What an honor to have Kevin’s voice there…

It’s fun to have a little back and forth with Madonna. She likes to have fun and improv, and she gets really silly onstage.

Bob the Drag Queen speaking to the New York Post about performing with Madonna on her Celebration Tour and playing the ballroom emcee during “Vogue”.