Madonna’s shelved biopic might not be dead after all as this famed director just spilled major tea

In January, the highly-anticipated project, which the 65-year-old legend intended to direct, was shelved after she decided to undertake her triumphant, career-spanning Celebration World Tour instead.

Now with the tour winding down its European leg and Madge set to bring the stage spectacle to North America, Oscar-nominated producer/director Baz Luhrmann is sharing new info that hints the film may be getting back into the groove.

Luhrmann is no stranger to biopics having recently helmed the 2022 blockbuster Elvis with Austin Butler as the King of Rock and Roll.

He’s also in the Queen of Pop’s good graces having gotten permission to reimagine her 1984 hit “Like a Virgin” into a comedic number for his 2001 musical Moulin Rouge.

Watch Jim Broadbent channel our girl below:

While discussing how he transformed his 2008 film Australia into the new Hulu series Faraway Downs, Luhrmann revealed he and Madonna had previously discussed working together, but doesn’t see himself tackling her story in the future.

“We’ve variously talked about doing things, and she was actually creating it herself,” the 61-year-old said to Yahoo! Entertainment about Madonna’s stalled biopic.

“I’m just not going to be able to do a biopic next, and certainly not a musical one. I choose my own creative journey based on what’s going to make me really engaged in my life. And right now, it would be too much of going back on the same road.”

Hold up! Doesn’t that sound like he’s saying the Madonna movie is still in the cards, but he’s just not interested in being the one to shepherd it onto the screen? Maybe he’s not into doing a biopic next, but that doesn’t mean somebody else wouldn’t drop everything for the chance to bring Madonna’s life story to the big screen.

Then again, it’s not like Madonna is quick to give up creative control. She could just be waiting to direct once the tour winds down.

“Having said that, Madonna has been such an influence on us,” Luhrmann added. “When you start to dig into her body of work, you realize just how rad she was and how she stood up for gay rights and was a provocateur. She deserves a really good story.”

Luhrmann even made a good case why Madonna should be the one who tells Madonna’s story.

“The thing about Elvis is that when someone passes and years go by, there comes a moment where you can use their life story as a canvas to explore larger ideas,” he told the outlet. “But it’s quite complicated if they’re still around. Maybe then, they’re the ones to do it.”

Get Madonna’s director’s chair ready!

While many have their opinions about Madonna’s talents behind the camera, the “Vogue” singer previously enlisted Diablo Cody- who won an Oscar for writing Juno – and Erin Cressida Wilson (Girl on a Train, Secretary) to work their magic on early versions of the screenplay.

And with auditions reportedly featuring a singing and dancing bootcamp that included Florence Pugh, Bebe Rexha, and Euphoria stars Alexa Demie and Sydney Sweeney vying for the titular role, Emmy-winning Ozark actress Julia Garner was ultimately offered the part of Madonna.

Months after the film was shelved, Madonna got tongues wagging by sharing photos alongside Garner with the caption: “Bitch we’re Madonna.” She included three crying laughing emojis as they munched on a bowl of french fries.

It’s happening, y’all! Right???!!

Madonna’s recent health scare and miraculous recovery may also add extra poignancy to the project.

After enduring a near-death experience following her medical emergency this summer, a biopic seems like an excellent way to further celebrate her inspiring and fascinating life.

Whether or not the movie gets back off the ground will have to wait for at least another six months. Madonna is set to continue honoring her 40-year career with tour dates running through the end of April.

She arrives in NYC on December 13th and will continue across the continent before winding it all down in Mexico City on April 24th.

In the meantime, we’ll keep watching as our Queen’s reign – and tour – continues to get tens across the board.