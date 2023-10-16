Madonna’s tour reigns supreme, Paul Mescal’s thicc thigh takeover, Mike Pence’s alleged gay lover

It’s Monday (again). A lot happened over the weekend. Here’s just some of what you might have missed…

QUEER AS F*CK: Russell T. Davies, creator of Queer As Folk, It’s A Sin, and current Doctor Who showrunner, is looking to write a new darker LGBTQ+ series with the rise in anti-gay rhetoric in the last few years. [BBC]

WE NEED TO TALK ABOUT KEVIN: A London theater has cancelled the premiere of Control, Kevin Spacey’s first film since being acquitted of sexual assault charges, due to the Oscar winner’s involvement in the project. Spacey does not appear in the film, but his voice is heard in phone calls. [Variety]

DON’T TELL MOTHER: A man interrupted anti-LGBTQ+ ex-Vice President Mike Pence‘s 2024 campaign event by claiming to have “proof” they were gay lovers.

“Mike Pence, are you going to tell them? … You promised today was our Coming Out Day … Mike Pence and I are gay … I'll admit your John Deere is bigger than mine.”



— Mike Pence is heckled before he officially registers for the New Hampshire GOP presidential primary ballot pic.twitter.com/RfaOAweKt9 — The Recount (@therecount) October 13, 2023

MR. & MRS. SMITH: Jada Pinkett Smith continued on her bombshell revelation tour by addressing the longtime rumors that she and estranged husband Will Smith are gay and swingers. [DailyMail]

HE BANGS: Ricky Martin put on a mesmerizing performance as the closing act on the first night of the Trilogy Tour alongside Pitbull and Enrique Iglesias. The Latin superstars will hit 19 cities before the tour wraps in December. [USA Today]

THICC THIGHS SAVE LIVES: Short shorts king Paul Mescal took his luscious hams for a high-fashion spin by going pantless in a new Gucci campaign.

Paul Mescal for the new Gucci campaign. pic.twitter.com/1QOCkq7FPK — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) October 16, 2023

DARK BRANDON: Don’t necessarily believe all those polls, because President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden received a minute-long standing ovation and chants of “four more years” at the HRC National Dinner. [WATCH VIDEO]

HAPPILY EVER AFTER: Teen Wolf star Tyler Posey has tied the knot with queer singer Phem, who he previously said is the woman who helped him realize he is sexually fluid. [E! News]

PATSY & EDINA 2.0: Seven years after Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie was released, Jennifer Saunders is set to write a new screenplay by the end of the year based on the original hit British comedy series. [Entertainment Weekly]

QUEEN OF POP: As if your social media feed wasn’t taken over, Madonna is getting rave reviews as her Celebration Tour finally launched after a three-month delay due to her nearly-fatal health scare. In addition to triumphantly performing more than 30 hits, she brought out her daughters, clocked her former lovers, and paid an emotional tribute to friends lost to HIV/AIDS. There’s only one queen!

Madonna began “The Celebration Tour” by performing “Nothing Really Matters” for the first time since 1999 (and only the second time ever). https://t.co/OtsPk2w7rt pic.twitter.com/JPIXhVfAV2 — CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) October 15, 2023

Bawling my eyes out at the sad ending of Holiday as Madonna paid tribute to everyone that died from AIDS bridging into Live To Tell. pic.twitter.com/XM4Qg99ie6 — andie dyer (@dyerAndie) October 15, 2023

NOT THE CHER CLIP WHERE SHE SAID MADONNA IS MEAN AND ALSO FLEXING HER BODY COUNT. MADONNA YOU MOTHER MOTHER MOTHERRRRRR #TheCelebrationTour pic.twitter.com/vbt9RUq2Sq — ? (@huppertology) October 14, 2023