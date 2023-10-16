Madonna’s tour reigns supreme, Paul Mescal’s thicc thigh takeover, Mike Pence’s alleged gay lover

It’s Monday (again). A lot happened over the weekend. Here’s just some of what you might have missed…
QUEER AS F*CK: Russell T. Davies, creator of Queer As Folk, It’s A Sin, and current Doctor Who showrunner, is looking to write a new darker LGBTQ+ series with the rise in anti-gay rhetoric in the last few years. [BBC]
WE NEED TO TALK ABOUT KEVIN: A London theater has cancelled the premiere of Control, Kevin Spacey’s first film since being acquitted of sexual assault charges, due to the Oscar winner’s involvement in the project. Spacey does not appear in the film, but his voice is heard in phone calls. [Variety]
DON’T TELL MOTHER: A man interrupted anti-LGBTQ+ ex-Vice President Mike Pence‘s 2024 campaign event by claiming to have “proof” they were gay lovers.
MR. & MRS. SMITH: Jada Pinkett Smith continued on her bombshell revelation tour by addressing the longtime rumors that she and estranged husband Will Smith are gay and swingers. [DailyMail]
HE BANGS: Ricky Martin put on a mesmerizing performance as the closing act on the first night of the Trilogy Tour alongside Pitbull and Enrique Iglesias. The Latin superstars will hit 19 cities before the tour wraps in December. [USA Today]
THICC THIGHS SAVE LIVES: Short shorts king Paul Mescal took his luscious hams for a high-fashion spin by going pantless in a new Gucci campaign.
DARK BRANDON: Don’t necessarily believe all those polls, because President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden received a minute-long standing ovation and chants of “four more years” at the HRC National Dinner. [WATCH VIDEO]
HAPPILY EVER AFTER: Teen Wolf star Tyler Posey has tied the knot with queer singer Phem, who he previously said is the woman who helped him realize he is sexually fluid. [E! News]
PATSY & EDINA 2.0: Seven years after Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie was released, Jennifer Saunders is set to write a new screenplay by the end of the year based on the original hit British comedy series. [Entertainment Weekly]
QUEEN OF POP: As if your social media feed wasn’t taken over, Madonna is getting rave reviews as her Celebration Tour finally launched after a three-month delay due to her nearly-fatal health scare. In addition to triumphantly performing more than 30 hits, she brought out her daughters, clocked her former lovers, and paid an emotional tribute to friends lost to HIV/AIDS. There’s only one queen!
Madonna began “The Celebration Tour” by performing “Nothing Really Matters” for the first time since 1999 (and only the second time ever). https://t.co/OtsPk2w7rt pic.twitter.com/JPIXhVfAV2— CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) October 15, 2023
Related:
Pastor absolutely LOSES IT over Christian chart-topping drag queen attending gospel music awards show
Pastor Greg Locke accused the “abominable” and “demonic” drag performer of witchcraft.
13 Comments
Gabby
I was at Madonnas opening night and it was incredible. She looks and sounds amazing. The stage, the dancers, just everything about the show was mind blowing. I want to see the show again.
bachy
WOW! So happy you got a chance to go. You’re a true-blue fan!
ShaverC
She looks a mess, can barely move.
FreddieW
“Don’t necessarily believe all those polls” because folks at an HRC event are so representative of all American voters. Talk about insular …
FreddieW
Jennifer Saunders is perhaps my favorite comedian. I have to admit that and say that I’m thrilled she’s writing another Ab Fab movie. But it grieves me a bit to share something in common with abfab.
henare
i feel like she makes more announcements about this than she actually makes abfab movies.
Baron Wiseman
“Don’t necessarily believe all those polls, because President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden received a minute-long standing ovation….”
Yes, when 5% of an insular population are the predictor of the next election.
Of which, 28% of LGBT voted for Trump in 2020, doubled from 2016.
henare
while paul mescal is attractive, that photo is borderline weird. certainly no thicc thighs saving lives here …
SoloMcDaniel
I understand Madonna is 60+ and has been through a lot recently but from the clips I’ve seen, she looked tired and not really into it. Honestly it was given me Britney 2007 VMA performance vibes. She made a smart decision to surround herself with “high energy” dancers and performers to hide her “low energy”
bachy
Don’t tell me you’re one of those fans who calls out a beloved performer for being unable to dance in their 60s like they did in their 20s?
DennisMpls
I recently had an email conversation with a friend from DC about how toxic, depressing, and virtually inhuman the state of humanity has become, not only around the world, but here in the U.S. Queerty and a couple of other sites used to be a refuge. But now I come here and the same sort of toxicity dominates most of the comment sections.
You don’t have to be a Madonna fan, but as gay people who have fought for rights and respect I would think we wouldn’t descend to rampant ageism, comments about how people look, etc. I’ve been essentially neutral about Madonna the performer, but based on the clips I’ve seen the performance reported on here looks incredible. Apparently some people feel that public figures should just crawl into a hole and give up once they reach 60. Mad props to Madonna for still giving it her all, for essentially saying “f*ck you” to the haters, and simply for being entertaining. The world is a better place with her in it and performing.
DennisMpls
One of the most intense emotional reactions I’ve had to the enormity of the AIDS catastrophe was the fantasy sequence at the end of “Longtime Companion” when the 3 friends are walking on the beach and are suddenly joined by all the friends and lovers they had lost to the plague. I was overwhelmed by the feeling of what could (and should) have been. And then the fantasy friends faded away and we were left with reality. What I’ve seen of Madonna’s AIDS tribute in her recent performance brought back those feelings. Never forget.