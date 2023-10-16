Pastor absolutely LOSES IT over Christian chart-topping drag queen attending gospel music awards show

A well-known evangelical preacher, with a large online following, treated his congregation to another hate-filled sermon over the weekend.

Evangelical Protestant pastor Greg Locke, 47, is the founder of the Global Vision Bible Church in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee. What was the cause of Locke’s latest fire and brimstone sermon?

Drag queens. Or rather, one drag queen in particular: Flamy Grant.

In case you missed the news, Grant is a gospel-inspired drag performer who topped the iTunes Christian music chart earlier this year with her album, Bible Belt Baby.

The Gospel Music Association’s Dove Awards is regarded as Contemporary Christian Music’s premier event. It takes place tomorrow night in Nashville.

Despite Grant’s success, she has not been nominated in any of its 40 categories. However, she and another queer singer, Semler, have said they plan to attend as audience members.

“Think of our attendance at the Dove Awards as a sort of banner-wielding, exploratory scouting expedition,” said Grant (otherwise known as Matthew Lovegood) to Baptist News. “We’re not going to stir up trouble or demand a single thing. We’re simply going to be present, to express our queer joy, and to celebrate in our little corner of the room.”

Locke was horrified at the news. He blasted the Dove Awards for allowing the performers inside the building.

“Witchcraft”

“When the Gospel Music Association gets to a place where it is so cowardly, weak, and anemic, that they would even let that demonic pervert stand in the parking lot of one of their events, it shows you how sick, sorry, wicked and vile… because now, they’re not just celebrating an abomination,” Locke raged. “Now they’re celebrating an abomination that is publicly practicing witchcraft.”

Locke pointed to a photo of Grant with a crystal ball and tarot cards as proof of their witchcraft.

“As far as I’m concerned, God can evacuate the building and burn the whole thing to the ground because that is wicked, vile, ungodly, and this pastor is not selling out. I’m not selling out to the sodomite witchcraft community!”

Online, many had the same response to Locke’s latest rantings.

Flamy Grant responds

Grant themselves found Locke’s rant amusing. She responded on TikTok.

Grant also highlighted her favorite part from Locke’s rant.

Here's hoping Grant has a wonderful evening at tomorrow night's event and experiences no problems.