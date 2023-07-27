queen of pop

PHOTOS: 40 rare vintage pics of Madonna in honor of the 40th anniversary of her iconic debut album

By
Madonna

Madonna‘s reign as the Queen of Pop officially began 40 years ago today.

On July 27, 1983, the world got their first full glimpse of what was to come with the release of the music icon’s self-titled debut album.

Months earlier, Madonna dropped the record’s first track, “Everybody,” which became a hit in dance clubs.

Behold her Madgesty’s first music video:

“Madonna” had a slow rise up the charts and debuted two months later on the Billboard album charts at #190. It would steadily climb until reaching its peak at #8 more than a year later in October 1984.

Besides “Everybody,” a total of five singles were released: “Burning Up,” “Holiday,” “Borderline,” and “Lucky Star.” But any diehard Madonna stan will tell you that the album’s three other tracks, “Physical Attraction,” “Think of Me,” and “I Know It,” would solidify the record as containing absolutely “no skips!”

Madonna was all set to be honor her four-decade career with the launch of her highly-anticipated Celebration World Tour on July 15th, but her recent hospitalization for a “severe bacterial infection” forced the postponement of the stage show’s North American leg.

While US fans will have to wait until at least December to see Madonna in all her recovered glory, you can pay your respects right now by clicking through these classic images from the Queen of Pop early days on the throne.

View Full Post

In her ballet era in Ann Arbor, Michigan – 1977

Madonna
(Photo by Jeff Hochberg/Getty Images)

View Full Post

Struggling artist glam in New York City – 1979

Madonna in all black
American singer Madonna, New York City, Spring 1979. She has recently moved to New York City to study dance. (Photo by Michael McDonnell/Archive Photos/Getty Images)

View Full Post

Giving good face in New York City – 1979

Madonna looking in a mirror
Madonna reflected in a dressing room mirror, New York City, Spring 1979. She has recently moved to New York City to study dance. (Photo by Michael McDonnell/Archive Photos/Getty Images)

View Full Post

Very early blonde ambition – circa 1980

Madonna
(Photo by Oscar White/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images)

View Full Post

Days before the start of world domination in NYC – 1982

Madonna
(Photo by Peter Noble/Redferns/Getty Images)

View Full Post

‘Everybody’ release party at the Roxy in New York City – 1983

Madonna
Madonna dances at KLB Roxy nightclub after the release of her first single “Everybody” in 1983 in New York City. (Photo by WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images)

View Full Post

‘Amadeus’ afterparty at Limelight in NYC – 1984

Madonna
(Photo by Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

View Full Post

With producer & former boyfriend Jellybean Benitez – 1984

Madonna and Jellybean Benitez
(Photo by Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images)

View Full Post

Serving all the boy toy Keith Haring energy in 1984

Madonna
(Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images)

View Full Post

‘Lucky Star’ realness in Munich – 1984

Madonna
(Photo by Fryderyk Gabowicz/picture alliance via Getty Images)

View Full Post

Striking poses in Munich – 1984

Madonna
(Photo by Fryderyk Gabowicz/picture alliance via Getty Images)

View Full Post

An iconic moment is born at the MTV VMA Awards – Sept. 1984

Madonna
Madonna poses outside the first MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall, New York, New York, September 14, 1984. (Photo by Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images)

View Full Post

David Lee Roth’s birthday party at Area in NYC – 1984

Madonna
(Photo by Patrick McMullan/Getty Images)

View Full Post

Filming ‘Desperately Seeking Susan’ with Rosanna Arquette – 1984

Madonna and Rosana Arquette
(Photo by Mondadori via Getty Images)

View Full Post

Winner of Favorite Female Pop/Rock at the American Music Awards- 1985

Madonna
Madonna (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

View Full Post

Lounging in a hotel in Tokyo – 1985

Madonna
Photo by Koh Hasebe/Shinko Music/Getty Images)

View Full Post

British singer Marilyn and Madonna at a club in NYC – 1985

Madonna and Marilyn
(Photo by Dave Hogan/Getty Images)

View Full Post

Dancing at the Palladium in NYC – 1985

Madonna
(Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

View Full Post

‘Desperately Seeking Susan’ LA premiere – 1985

Madonna
(Photo by Pierre-Gilles Vidoli/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images)

View Full Post

Popcorn eleganza at ‘Desperately Seeking Susan’ premiere – 1985

Madonna
credit: Bettmann/Getty Images

View Full Post

Hopping off a plane at LAX – 1985

Madonna
(Photo by Barry King/WireImage)

View Full Post

Live Aid in Philadelphia – 1985

Madonna
(Photo credit: Ebet Roberts/Getty Images)

View Full Post

Playing Princess Diana on ‘SNL’ – Nov. 1985

Madonna
Pictured: (l-r) Jon Lovitz as Prince Charles, Madonna as Princess Di, Terry Sweeney as Nancy Reagan, Randy Quaid as Ronald Reagan during “White House Royal Visit” skit on November 9, 1985 (Photo by Alan Singer/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

View Full Post

Filming ‘Shanghai Surprise’ in Hong Kong – Jan. 1986

Madonna
(Photo by Dave Hogan/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

View Full Post

Filming ‘Papa Don’t Preach’ video in NYC – May 1986

Madonna
Madonna (Photo by Terry McGinnis/WireImage)

View Full Post

Being shady with then-husband Sean Penn in NYC – 1986

Madonna and Sean Penn
(Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

View Full Post

Giving mole at a theater party in NYC – 1986

Madonna
Madonna attends the opening night party for Lincoln Center Workshop’s production of ‘Goose and Tomtom’ the Columbus Cafe, New York, New York, August 28, 1986. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

View Full Post

With Iman at the St. Vincent’s Hospital AIDS Benefit  in NYC – 1986

Madonna and Iman
(Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

View Full Post

Filming ‘Who’s That Girl’ in Los Angeles – Nov. 1986

Madonna
(Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

View Full Post

Who’s That Girl Tour in Montreal – 1987

Madonna
Photo by Bill Marino/Sygma via Getty Images)

View Full Post

With Sean Penn at LA screening of ‘Love is a Dog From Hell’ – 1987

Madonna and Sean Penn
(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

View Full Post

Jogging alongside bodyguards in NYC – 1987

Madonna
(Photo by Tom Wargacki/WireImage)

View Full Post

Rainforest Benefit with Sandra Bernhard in NYC – 1988

Madonna and Sandra Bernhard
(Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images)

View Full Post

With Debi Mazar at the premiere of ‘Speed the Plow’ in NYC – 1988

Madonna
Madonna and Debi Mazar (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

View Full Post

Press conference for Race Against Time charity run in NYC – 1988

Madonna
(Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

View Full Post

Leaving after a ‘Speed the Plow’ Broadway performance – 1988

Madonna
(Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

View Full Post

Don’t Bungle the Jungle benefit with Bernhard, Keith Haring – 1989

Madonna, Sandra Bernhard, Keith Haring
Sandra Bernhard, artist Keith Haring (1958 – 1990), and Madonna at the ‘Don’t Bungle the Jungle’ benefit concert at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, New York, New York, May 24, 1989. (Photo by Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images)

View Full Post

Expressing herself with dancers Donna Delory, Niki Haris – 1989

Madonna
(Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

View Full Post

Leaving the Rubber Club in LA with Warren Beatty – 1989

Madonna and Warren Beatty
(Photo by Barry King/WireImage)

View Full Post

‘Madonna’ – 1983

Madonna

Related

Let’s revisit Madonna’s stardom & queer allyship through the decades

Madonna has lived at the peak of stardom for most of her life, but her heart remained grounded in the queer community.

View Full Post

Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 41