PHOTOS: 40 rare vintage pics of Madonna in honor of the 40th anniversary of her iconic debut album

Madonna‘s reign as the Queen of Pop officially began 40 years ago today.

On July 27, 1983, the world got their first full glimpse of what was to come with the release of the music icon’s self-titled debut album.

Months earlier, Madonna dropped the record’s first track, “Everybody,” which became a hit in dance clubs.

Behold her Madgesty’s first music video:

“Madonna” had a slow rise up the charts and debuted two months later on the Billboard album charts at #190. It would steadily climb until reaching its peak at #8 more than a year later in October 1984.

Besides “Everybody,” a total of five singles were released: “Burning Up,” “Holiday,” “Borderline,” and “Lucky Star.” But any diehard Madonna stan will tell you that the album’s three other tracks, “Physical Attraction,” “Think of Me,” and “I Know It,” would solidify the record as containing absolutely “no skips!”

Madonna was all set to be honor her four-decade career with the launch of her highly-anticipated Celebration World Tour on July 15th, but her recent hospitalization for a “severe bacterial infection” forced the postponement of the stage show’s North American leg.

While US fans will have to wait until at least December to see Madonna in all her recovered glory, you can pay your respects right now by clicking through these classic images from the Queen of Pop early days on the throne.