What near-death experience? Madonna just gave a huge sign that she’s back and ready to celebrate

Nothing can keep the Queen of Pop down for long.

In what appears to be the best sign that Madonna is back in fighting shape and that the Celebration Tour will actually go forward, the pop icon has reportedly resumed rehearsals for the stage spectacular just seven weeks after being hospitalized for what her team said was a “severe bacterial infection.”

“She is very much still in recovery but Madonna has been chomping at the bit to get back to rehearsals,” a source told The Sun.

The reinvigorated “Vogue” singer has set up shop with her dancers at the Nassau Coliseum just outside New York City and is said to have booked out the venue through October 1st.

Madonna’s tour rehearsals are known for being intense AF so the fact that they have re-started is indicative she must be feeling almost as good as new.

She is Thee squat legend after all:

“Not only has she hired the Coliseum in New York but she’s also hired out a second venue in London for the final week of dress rehearsals,” the source said.

“Normally she would like to have the final week in the same venue she kicks off in but due to Blink 182’s comeback gigs at the O2 her team won’t be able to get access until the day before.”

Madonna is scheduled to launch the tour on October 14th at London’s O2 Arena. That gives the perfectionist music legend just two days to put all the finishing touches on her tour once Blink 182 ends their run at the arena on October 12.

The fact that the tour is really happening is a minor miracle consider how grave the news seemed when it was revealed Madonna – who will turn 65 on Wednesday – was rushed to the intensive care unit after being found unresponsive on June 24th.

At the time, her manager Guy Oseary tried to put the world at ease by assuring “a full recovery is expected.”

Unfortunately, the serious health emergency put a huge kink in Madonna’s plans as the Celebration Tour’s initial launch for July 15th in Vancouver had to be scrapped. The entire North American leg was postponed and now the first US dates are not expected until December, at the earliest.

Throughout the last two months, Madonna has been giving fans updates on her recovery while hinting at the severity of the medical mishap.

“To be able to move my body and dance just a little bit makes me feel like the Luckiest Star in the world!” she captioned a video last month dancing to her classic bop “Lucky Star.”

A few days later, Madonna shared an emotional note thanking her children for their help during her ordeal and noted, “I realized how lucky I am to be alive.” Yikes!

Last week, the Grammy winner hinted at her imminent return to the stage by sharing a slideshow of glamorous images decked out in a black corset and other fierce ensembles.

“All dressed up and Nowhere to go. But Soon, Very Soon, I’ll be traveling to you. #celebrationtour,” she captioned the photos.

Another sign indicating how well Madonna has recuperated from her near-death experience are reports that she recently filmed the music video for “Popular,” her summer collaboration with The Weeknd and Playboi Carti.

Although Madonna has not confirmed the rumors, multiple outlets claim she took part in the video shoot in New York.

?Confirmed rumours about the “Popular” music video that @Madonna is in it and it has been shot in NYC. Music video soon!@playboicarti will most probably appear in the music video too as “Cash” posted this photo last month reportedly during the shooting of the music video pic.twitter.com/UJGdo4rHwR — The Weeknd Tesfaye News (@newstheweekndd) August 15, 2023

Over 40 dates of the Celebration Tour have been postponed and fans are still waiting to find out when they will be rescheduled.

While Madonna hasn’t announced the new dates, she teased the “re-routed” schedule would be disclosed soon.

“I’m happy to report that the re-routed tour schedule will be coming in the next few days! See You Soon for a well-deserved Celebration!” Madonna tweeted on August 4th. It’s been nearly two weeks without another update.

As American fans wait with bated breath for an update on her tour dates, here’s wishing Madonna a happy and very healthy early 65th birthday!