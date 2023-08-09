Madonna’s back with new photos & an update on the status of her Celebration Tour

Madonna is recuperating in style.

Six weeks after being hospitalized for what her team said was a “severe bacterial infection,” the Queen of Pop was back to her old tricks serving face and body in a carousel of high-fashion photos.

On Wednesday, Madonna shared the stylish slideshow that began with a snap of the 64-year-old decked out in full regalia wearing a strapless black gown and diamond necklace.

A flawless beat highlighted Madonna’s impeccable bone structure as she struck a demure pose looking over her bare shoulder to perfectly emulate Golden Age of Hollywood realness.

The other images gave fans a peek at various ensembles that appeared to call back to some of Madonna’s most iconic lewks and gave some the idea that she was previewing possible costumes for her temporarily postponed Celebration Tour.

Included were shots of Madonna sitting on a toilet wearing a black bustier, another draped in a funeral veil, a close-up of her in long black fingerless gloves, dripping in bling and holding a cane, and one with huge windshield shades. The slideshow also featured a diamond-encrusted “Material Girl” T-shirt and a shot of Madonna’s legs in fishnets and black leather platform boots with buckles up the front.

The music icon captioned the photos, “All dressed up and Nowhere to go…………….…….. But Soon , Very Soon, I’ll be traveling to you” and included the hashtag #CelebrationTour.

mother is looking GOOD! see you on tour ❤️ — blondie (@bIondier) August 9, 2023

Madonna’s fabulous photo dump comes five days after she last provided fans a much-needed update on the status of her derailed tour.

“Thank you again for your incredible Support and Patience over these past few weeks,” read a note written on an image of a hand holding a yellow rose.

“I’m happy to report that the re-routed tour schedule will be coming in the next few days! See You Soon for a well-deserved Celebration!”

In lieu of actual concert dates, Madonna stans will have to make do with “soon, very soon.”

Madonna’s manager Guy Oseary was the first to disclose that the mother of six developed a “serious bacterial infection” and had a “several-day stay in the ICU” at the end of June.

After being discharged, Madonna gave a health update on July 10th and revealed the North American leg of the tour was being rescheduled.

On July 30th, the “Live to Tell” songstress penned an emotional note where she thanked her children for helping her through her recovery and alluded to the severity of her medical emergency by writing “how lucky I am to be alive.”

In addition to her social media updates, Madonna has been spotted on her feet around NYC on several occasions.

This past weekend, the Grammy winner was photographed strolling through Manhattan wearing all black and in a hat that read “Spiritually Hungry.”

She also made time to see her good friend Beyonce by attending the Renaissance Tour in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Madonna and Bey later posed for photos together backstage with their kids.

Beyoncé and Madonna in new photo together. pic.twitter.com/00dwJoup3Q — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 1, 2023

In all her photos, Madonna has been looking healthy and that seems to bode well for tour rehearsals to begin again.

While the Celebration Tour is technically set to begin on October 14th in London, that could also change once Madonna reveals the information on the rescheduled dates.

Amid all the health and tour hiccups, Madonna celebrated the 40th anniversary of the release of her eponymous debut album on July 27th.

On top of changing the face of pop music, the groundbreaking album featured five of Madonna’s most iconic singles: “Everybody,” “Burning Up”, “Holiday”, “Borderline” and “Lucky Star.”

The Celebration Tour will honor Madonna’s 40-year career and fans are burning up for the news of when it will officially launch. Fingers crossed, kids!