Boxers? Briefs? Boxer briefs? Let’s slip into the Twitter debate for National Underwear Day

August 5 is National Underwear Day, so it’s time to revisit the debate dividing our global society: Boxers or briefs? (Or neither?)

The boxers-versus-briefs question is often a matter of taste and comfort—except, perhaps, when sperm count comes into play. Jorge Chavarro, a fertility researcher at the Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health, told The New Yorker in 2018 that tight-fitting underwear reduces sperm production (though not out of the normal range, unless one’s sperm numbers are low to begin with).

For a long time, men were apathetic about their underwear, as Shaun Cole, author of The Story of Men’s Underwear, told i-D last year. And then came gym culture.

“In the ’80s, ’90s, ’00s and into the ’10s, men were in scenarios where they were taking their clothes off in front of each other, and so they began to think more about what they look like as they undressed,” Cole explained.

It was around then that boxer briefs took off in popularity, offering a happy medium between form-fitting briefs and comfortable boxers.

But here in the 2020s, men are starting to reject gender norms in underwear and looking beyond the boxer/brief binary. (Observe, if you will, the 60 percent spike in eBay searches for men’s lingerie after Rihanna popularized that option through her Savage X Fenty brand.)

So as we hit another National Underwear Day, here are Twitter users’ thoughts about boxer, briefs, and other options — as well as a handful of users of the app formally known as Twitter who are still on the fence.

Votes for boxers

boxers > speedos/g-strings (cuz funny) > boxer briefs > briefs — BJes Saint Laurent ? (@bjshreds) January 16, 2021

We can't even get on the same page that boxers are better than briefs. This country is screwed. — Jay (@FailedRhetoric) October 19, 2022

Boxers are and always will be better than briefs



Looking like a toddler out here in your tighty whiteys. — Brownie (@CronicBrownie) March 19, 2020

And this is why boxers are better than briefs as they allow natural cooling rather than squeezing them up in a constant temperature boiler. — Marty McKowen ??????????? ?? (@MartinMckowen) January 6, 2022

I think It’s the same reason boxers are better than briefs — Beetle (@alittlepickled) April 7, 2023

Votes for briefs

briefs are better than boxers i will die on this hill — ????? conner! ???? robot loser ? (@t4t_robot) January 18, 2023

This is why briefs are better than boxers. They keep you from turning into a hateful old capitalist exploiter. — PaperBagger (@misterbagman) December 18, 2022

Briefs are undoubtedly better than boxers. — Odysseus (@Eduardo_Nero) June 11, 2022

Diapers aside, I've always been a wear of briefs. Boxers are just glorified shorts, and while boxer briefs are OK, the extra part on the thighs that briefs don't have makes me uncomfortable. — ?Ivan Koopa? (@CrinklebuttIvan) July 26, 2023

Briefs are better than boxers & more effective . — 7% (@V2retrowavy) May 10, 2022

If you don't understand why briefs are better than boxers then you just aren't sexy enough. — Sam Thorne (@Strippin) May 30, 2014

Third-party votes

jockstraps are so much better than boxers/briefs ? — andre (@awwwndre) July 27, 2022

I think every man should be made to wear jock straps or thongs. No more boxers, tidy whities, briefs….. lol of course that’s my warped fantasy!! Lol — Michael Loveland (@Michael80063068) November 11, 2022

One of my Savage X purchases. I bought all the men's thongs she had. They go along good with my collection. I've been wearing thongs and g-strings for years as undies and swimwear. I don't like boxers, briefs, jocks, and those tight whiteys shit I left them alone in high school. pic.twitter.com/riFzLmcOIN — Bakari-Muhammad (@Taariq757) May 11, 2022

I prefer jock straps but briefs better than boxers — MrItay2U (@heyitay) October 10, 2021

Boxers or briefs? Jock straps. — Justin (@ThatGuySittingg) April 21, 2021

Hear me out…. replacing my briefs/boxers with jock straps was the best decision I’ve ever made. — johnny (@jmeza_) April 12, 2021

I went through a boxer brief phase. I'm a trunk bro now. pic.twitter.com/TYARDobiOB — brofessor emeritus (@NoShirtFlipFlop) July 26, 2020

Boxer briefs are the superior undergarment. — Toskastic (@Toskastic) July 18, 2023

btw boxer briefs are the best



I don't care — ZackBot ??? (@OutlawedZack) August 1, 2023

Man boxer briefs are hella comfy — Spicy Fox (18+) (@VixenMulli) July 31, 2023

WHY DID NO ONE TELL ME HOW FUCKING AMAZING BOXER BRIEFS ARE I WANT 20 MORE OF THESE BITCHES — ??????:( (@sondersweet) July 15, 2023

Undecided voters