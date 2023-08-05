Boxers? Briefs? Boxer briefs? Let’s slip into the Twitter debate for National Underwear Day

August 5 is National Underwear Day, so it’s time to revisit the debate dividing our global society: Boxers or briefs? (Or neither?)
The boxers-versus-briefs question is often a matter of taste and comfort—except, perhaps, when sperm count comes into play. Jorge Chavarro, a fertility researcher at the Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health, told The New Yorker in 2018 that tight-fitting underwear reduces sperm production (though not out of the normal range, unless one’s sperm numbers are low to begin with).
For a long time, men were apathetic about their underwear, as Shaun Cole, author of The Story of Men’s Underwear, told i-D last year. And then came gym culture.
“In the ’80s, ’90s, ’00s and into the ’10s, men were in scenarios where they were taking their clothes off in front of each other, and so they began to think more about what they look like as they undressed,” Cole explained.
It was around then that boxer briefs took off in popularity, offering a happy medium between form-fitting briefs and comfortable boxers.
But here in the 2020s, men are starting to reject gender norms in underwear and looking beyond the boxer/brief binary. (Observe, if you will, the 60 percent spike in eBay searches for men’s lingerie after Rihanna popularized that option through her Savage X Fenty brand.)
So as we hit another National Underwear Day, here are Twitter users’ thoughts about boxer, briefs, and other options — as well as a handful of users of the app formally known as Twitter who are still on the fence.