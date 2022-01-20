hot

Rihanna unveils men’s harness as part of new Fenty lingerie collection

By
Rihanna's Glossy Flossy Harness for men
Rihanna’s Glossy Flossy Harness for men (Photo: Savage X Fenty)

Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty fashion brand has unveiled its new Valentine’s Day lingerie collection. It includes designs for both men and women, with plenty in red to tie in with the Valentine’s vibe.

Rihanna and others model the new designs (Photo: Savage X Fenty)

Media coverage of the collection has focussed greatly on Rihanna modeling some of the designs (along with others, such as Madonna’s eldest daughter, Lourdes Leon). However, others have also commented on the designs themselves – including those for men.

The harness comes in a wide range of sizes (Photo: Savage X Fenty)

The collection includes a ‘Glossy Flossy Harness’ for men in ‘Goji Berry Red’. There’s also ‘Glossy Flossy Crop Top’, and Mesh Briefs, along with heart-adorned satin boxers.

The back of the harness (Photo: Savage X Fenty)
Crop top (Photo: Savage X Fenty)

Online, the designs prompted plenty of comments.

Rihanna is known for using a diverse range of models in her fashion campaigns. Many applauded her for again using a plus-size model. The model concerned in the pics above is named Corey Thomas, and he posted to his Instagram about being included in the campaign.

“Being confident in my skin and loving my flaws over listening to insecurities has been the goal for a very long time. I’m honored that @savagexfenty gave me the opportunity to grow as a model.”

 

