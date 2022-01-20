Rihanna unveils men’s harness as part of new Fenty lingerie collection

Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty fashion brand has unveiled its new Valentine’s Day lingerie collection. It includes designs for both men and women, with plenty in red to tie in with the Valentine’s vibe.

Media coverage of the collection has focussed greatly on Rihanna modeling some of the designs (along with others, such as Madonna’s eldest daughter, Lourdes Leon). However, others have also commented on the designs themselves – including those for men.

The collection includes a ‘Glossy Flossy Harness’ for men in ‘Goji Berry Red’. There’s also ‘Glossy Flossy Crop Top’, and Mesh Briefs, along with heart-adorned satin boxers.

Online, the designs prompted plenty of comments.

OH RIHANNA. pic.twitter.com/aYN8kbjrBG — Your Favorite Interior Designer 🤞🏾✨ (@twhitson26) January 18, 2022

I… i just wanted boxers pic.twitter.com/LFwtHcjkHm — SPKRBOXXX (@SpkrShutUp) January 19, 2022

Finally, masculine lingerie — Prodigy’s Lawyer (@KingsEffect) January 18, 2022

Yeah I had to buy that crop, I’m so glad sis is catering to the gays. — Devin – Illustration/Art🏳️‍🌈 (@bluboy4ever) January 18, 2022

Miss Robyn Rihanna Fenty…..imma need you to not do this to me. This launch for savage fenty…..I’m trying to be good and save my money. But damn my gay ass want the harness. pic.twitter.com/HaJHMdNFAk — Tired Homosexual (@MadRoseHatter) January 19, 2022

If you see me in the change room at the gym and I got the third pic on under my clothes, mind ya biniss, I’m droppin dick off that night. https://t.co/0f7WB8IuAt — n//N (@SendPieXSenpai) January 19, 2022

Rihanna is known for using a diverse range of models in her fashion campaigns. Many applauded her for again using a plus-size model. The model concerned in the pics above is named Corey Thomas, and he posted to his Instagram about being included in the campaign.

“Being confident in my skin and loving my flaws over listening to insecurities has been the goal for a very long time. I’m honored that @savagexfenty gave me the opportunity to grow as a model.”