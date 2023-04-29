Broadway’s Anthony Michael Lopez on his queer fantasy ‘Camelot’ and dancing in Daniel Craig’s living room

(l-r) Danny Wolohan, Anthony Michael Lopez, Fergie Philippe, and Dakin Matthews in Lincoln Center Theater’s production of ‘Camelot.’ Photo by Joan Marcus

Lincoln Center Theater’s new production of Camelot takes a fresh look at the musical adaptation of T.H. White’s The Once and Future King. Now featuring a revised book by Aaron Sorkin (The West Wing, A Few Good Men), a shifting political landscape now hovers over the love triangle of King Arthur, Guenevere, and Lancelot.

Arthur’s knights must reconsider their allegiances and are asked to sit at a round table that symbolizes equality. (Imagine a political gathering where leaders listen and acknowledge one another rather than be banned from the floor.) Among them is Sir Dinidan, played by Anthony Michael Lopez, who must reconcile his allegiance to the King as a war against France looms in the distance.

Andrew Burnap, center, and the cast of Lincoln Center Theater’s ‘Camelot.’ Photo by Joan Marcus

Lopez makes his Broadway debut in the Lerner and Loewe musical, but he’s no stranger to the stage, having appeared Off-Broadway in Sam Gold’s production of Othello starring David Oyelowo and Daniel Craig and in the national tour of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Television credits include New Amsterdam, Homeland, and Broad City.

Queerty caught up with Lopez between performances to find out what inspires him on and offstage.

The moment in this production of Camelot that gets me every time…

Literally, anytime Phillipa Soo opens her mouth to sing.

I love an armor and full-length cape moment, but when I’m not onstage, you’ll most likely find me wearing…

Slutty cutoff booty jorts.

King Arthur, Guenevere, and Lancelot make for an interesting love triangle, but if I were going to write a gay version, it would include…

Chris Meloni as Arthur, Henry Cavill as Lancelot, and Lil Nas X as Guenevere.

King Arthur famously established the Round Table so knights would feel equal. One issue I’d like to see addressed in the same way is…

Disability access and representation. Despite making up over one-quarter of the U.S. population, disabled folks are still disproportionately unemployed, underrepresented in the media, and denied equal access to public spaces and services.

Revive ____________ so I can star in it…

I haven’t done enough Sondheim. I’d love to play Pseudolus in A Funny Thing Happened on The Way to The Forum because he’s raunchy, tender, brilliant, and irreverent. I relate.

The LGBTQ+ person I’d love to collaborate with…

Ian McKellen. I have a thing for wizards.

My favorite Daniel Craig moment from appearing with him in Othello was…

One night after a show, Daniel had a few of us over to his apartment. We drank and listened to his records and danced around his living room.

Camelot plays at Lincoln Center Theater through September 3.