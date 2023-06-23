Broadway’s Justin David Sullivan on singing Max Martin hits, fashion inspiration, & living out & proud

“The first song that I get to sing in & Juliet is Jessie J’s ‘Domino,’” says Justin David Sullivan of one of the hit Broadway show’s many breakout moments. “That’s always like a pinch-me moment to get to sing that song.”

Sullivan (he/she/they), a trans nonbinary singer, actor, and artist, embodies part of a new generation of Broadway stars breaking the binary. Sullivan plays Juliet’s best friend, May, who is on a journey of self-discovery and lives outside of gender labels. The modern spin on Romeo & Juliet features songs from four-time Grammy winner Max Martin, known for his chart-topping collaborations with the music industry’s best, including Ariana Grande, Adam Lambert, Jessie J, and Katy Perry.

Justin David Sullivan in ‘& Juliet.’ Photo by Matthew Murphy

Sullivan is in good company both onstage and off — the show was nominated for seven Tony Awards, but Sullivan declined nomination consideration.

“There’s nothing more that I want to empower than non-binary people, to show that it’s possible to be non-binary on Broadway, play a non-binary character on Broadway and be nominated, and possibly potentially awarded,” Sullivan told Playbill. “I felt like I couldn’t choose. I didn’t feel right being in either category because it didn’t resonate with me. I decided the only thing that felt right to me would be to abstain from nomination consideration.”

It was a bold move, considering nonbinary performers Alex Newell (Shucked) and J. Harrison Ghee (Some Like It Hot) accepted their nominations and won their respective categories. But Sullivan stood their ground and continues celebrating the musical’s artistry while calling for the American Theatre Wing to reconsider gendered Tony Awards.

Sullivan, who is of Korean and Mexican descent, grew up in Southern California but has always had the energy of a New Yorker.

Justin David Sullivan attends the ‘Queerty Pride50’ party at Current at Chelsea Piers on June 12, 2023, in New York City. Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

“I love New York City so much,” Sullivan tells Queerty. “My favorite way to treat myself is to walk to my favorite cafe or try out a new one, grab a latte and just kind of strut in the sun with my music on. The funny thing is that I always feel like I stood out [on the west coast] because I was always go-go-go. So even though my energy comes across as calm, it really matches the heartbeat of the city.”

Sullivan needs such stamina to perform a demanding Broadway schedule, plus guest appearances, including a #ham4ham pop-up outside the Richard Rogers Theatre (the home of Hamilton) and 54 Below’s recent Glee tribute.

Sullivan also recently accepted GLSEN’s Game Changer Award at its annual Respect Awards.

“Throughout my life, I’ve had to fight for the right to exist as my fully authentic self,” said Sullivan at the event. “I am here to take up space for anyone who sees even the smallest bit of themselves in me. Please know that there is hope, and we are here to fight and advocate for you. Never forget how special it is to be queer. And always remember to stand in your truth.”

(l-r) Philippe Arroyo and Justin David Sullivan in ‘& Juliet.’ Photo by Matthew Murphy

While Sullivan is enjoying their time on Broadway, the multi-hyphenate artist is also ready to explore other mediums.

“I’m really excited to explore other fields of creative expression too, whether that be music, TV, or film,” says Sullivan. “I just need Max Martin to, you know, shoot me a record deal. That would be great.”

Regardless of the art form, Sullivan will always be red carpet-ready. Fans have become obsessed with their fashion sense. At Queerty’s Pride50 event, Sullivan arrived in a stunning tangerine twist knot floor-length dress. Sullivan loves color, with an Instagram dive revealing chartreuse, violet, and hot pink among their wardrobe favorites.

“Fashion always been a way for me to express myself. I feel the same way about makeup,” says Sullivan. “It’s a creative pathway for me to check on how I’m feeling that day. I wear my heart on my sleeve, and fashion is a medium that I get to do that.”

Sullivan finds fashion inspiration from close friends as well as trailblazers like Zendaya and MJ Rodriguez. With their career on a fast track, Sullivan’s status as a future fashion icon is yet another possibility.

Whatever the future holds, Sullivan is ready: “I’m open-hearted and open-minded to whatever is to come.”