Is Zendaya gay, bi, or queer?

It’s an understatement to say that Zendaya is one of Hollywood’s biggest stars. After all, she’s part of an elite club of celebrities only known by one name, alongside Cher, Madonna, and Lorde.

But while Zendaya’s superstardom has helped her land interesting acting gigs (like HBO’s Euphoria), it also comes with a few drawbacks. The biggest one is that everybody wants to know more about her personal life, including her sexuality.

As a result, many people have asked: is Zendaya bi? Is she gay? Lucky for you, we have the answer. Keep reading to learn more about the talented Zendaya, her dating history, and her sexuality (as defined by the evidence).

Where The Rumor About Zendaya Started

Part of being famous is dealing with the endless rumors, but many people fail to recognize that even the idlest of chatter is usually inspired by something real. The stories about Zendaya possibly being gay or bisexual are no exception to this rule. So, why do people think Zendaya might be gay? Here are the two main reasons.

Her Support Of The LGBTQ+ Community

Zendaya has used her voice to support various groups over the years, including the LGBTQ+ community. She’s defended and uplifted members of the gay community enough to have received a GLSEN Gamechanger Award in 2017. Since then, she’s publicly talked about how she’d like to produce a film about two Black girls falling in love.

As a result, she’s become one of the unofficial queens of gay Twitter, with one user posting that they’d seen Zendaya at a gay bar. The original tweet read: “‘Zendaya spotted at a gay bar,’ okay? Fork found in the kitchen, come on now.” Translation: Come on, Zendaya. It’s time to come out. However, Zendaya debunked the Tweet and said she was never there.

Speaking of Twitter, one of the most iconic Zendaya moments was when a troll called her a “gay man with makeup on,” to which she replied, “Is this supposed to be an insult cause they slay.” Get ’em, girl.

Using Gender-Neutral Language In An Interview

Interviews are a big part of a Hollywood celeb’s life, especially since it’s one of the most significant ways to connect with your fanbase without seeing them in person. Lucky for us, Zendaya loves taking on these interviews while being completely unafraid to say exactly what’s on her mind.

In 2021, Zendaya participated in Vanity Fair’s iconic 20-questions style interview. In work-from-home chic, she was asked “what she liked in a man” and quickly responded with her own question: “What do I most like in a person? How about that?” Naturally, media outlets took this as a sign that the Euphoria star didn’t actually like men, but there was no hard evidence to support their claim.

Her Style And Acting Performances

The “gaydar” is an old concept primarily rooted in homophobic stereotypes, but you can’t deny that queer folks have a certain air about them that other gay people recognize. This “vibe” is one of the reasons why people think Zendaya might be part of the LGBTQ+ community.

Fans cite her androgynous style, penchant for kissing girls on Euphoria, and undeniable swag as markers of her alleged bisexuality or homosexuality. However, these are all unrelated factors that really have no bearing on a person’s sexuality.

Zendaya’s Dating History

While Zendaya hasn’t publicly addressed the rumors about her sexuality, she has been seen dating a few people throughout her career. Let’s dive into the actress’ love interests over the years:

Trevor Jackson (2013-2017): In 2013, Zendaya was featured in Trevor Jackson’s music video for “Like We Grown”. In the video, Trevor and Zendaya were seen to have incredible chemistry. Zendaya denied the allegations of them dating but later admitted she had a secret boyfriend. Was it Trevor Jackson? Many people seem to believe so.

Jacob Elordi (2019): Zendaya was rumored to be dating Euphoria co-star Jacob Elordi in 2019 after they were spotted on holiday together. While both parties denied it, the two were caught kissing in New York. That said, they split up a few months after the New York fiasco and remain friends.

Tom Holland (2021-present) : Tom Holland and Zendaya’s romance has been years in the making – after a few years of seeing other people, they finally ended up together. Today, they share a home in the UK.

Is Zendaya Gay?

Since Zendaya hasn’t come out yet, it’s safe to say that the actress isn’t gay or bisexual. After all, nobody knows better than the person themselves. That said, Ms. Coleman (yup, that’s her last name) has proven to be particularly secretive about her personal life, even outright denying things that ended up being true.

But rather than demanding more information from the actress, fans might take this as a signal that she’d rather leave her business out of the public eye. After all, a girl needs space for herself, too.

Final Thoughts On Zendaya’s Sexuality

Now that we’ve reviewed the available evidence on Zendaya’s sexuality, we can say that she’s straight until she comes out. That said, sexuality is pretty fluid, so things may change as the actress’ outlook on going public with her business does.

