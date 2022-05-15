Are Anne Heche and Ami Goodheart heating up Hollywood?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anne Heche (@anneheche)

Anne Heche, the actor who famously dated Ellen DeGeneres from 1997 to 2000, has another woman in her life. After breaking up with Ellen, Heche (All Rise, The Brave) married cameraman Coleman “Coley” Laffoon and then partnered with actor James Tupper until 2018.

Well, just recently, Heche added “partner” to her Instagram bio, which clearly refers to Ami Goodheart, a talented 1920s-style dancer who is now a successful costume designer (Legendary) and lives in the same L.A. building as Anne. Just as Anne held hands with Ellen at the 1997 premiere of Volcano (which Anne co-starred in), Anne hit the red carpet with Goodheart at the Costume Designers Guild Awards in Santa Monica on March 9.

I reached out to Anne for comment about the two of them and got a cryptic reply. (“You like our 11:00 LIVE?????” she said. “Huh?” I wrote back but got no answer. Anne was referring to the fact that she and Ami have been doing “11:00 Live” Instagram chats together.)

Asked on Instagram if they’re in love, Ami — an out lesbian who once co-hosted a queer dance class called Freak Flag — “liked” the comment but didn’t elaborate. In an 11:00 Live video, the duo revealed that they love to sing and dance together “in the bathroom.” They dress each other up, beat their faces, wear top hats, and sing A Chorus Line.

And the plot thickened. On May 14’s edition of 11:00 Live (which Anne missed because she was filming a movie in Vancouver), Ami showed gifts she got from Anne (a kimono, an earring) and called Anne her “girlfriend.” When a viewer asked how long the two have been friends, Ami replied, “We met a year ago, and we are friends. And more. We’re more than friends.” Ami added, “She’s stunning, beautiful, and a size zero. We dress up every day. I wish she was next to me right now, I miss her so much. We’re used to spending every day together.”

Anne and I have our own history since I did a glowing interview with her for the cover of Paper magazine during the Ellen years. At the time, Anne called to thank me for the article and even put Ellen on the phone. But I later joined the media mob trying to discredit Anne, leading me to write an open letter of apology in 2018. We buried the hatchet (and not in Ellen, lol) when I guested on her podcast last year and doubled down on my atonement. In the podcast, Anne also explained why she doesn’t favor the word “bisexual” for herself. By any name, it looks like congrats are in order for this budding Love/Heche relationship.