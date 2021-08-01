Caleb Marshall reveals how to dance your way to fitness

This post is part of a series of Queerty conversations with models, trainers, dancers, and, well, people who inspire us to stay in shape–or just sit on the couch ogling them instead.

Name: Caleb Marshall, 28

Occupation: YouTube Fitness instructor

City: Los Angeles, CA

Favorite Gym: My apartment

Do you have a favorite exercise playlist?

Workout By The Fitness Marshall on Spotify. All my favorite songs are on it and I update it every week.

What’s the best food to eat prior to a workout?

I love to have some coffee before my workout to get me going and then drink a protein shake right after. Everyone is different so there definitely isn’t a “best”. That’s just what makes me feel good.

What’s the best outfit for working out?

I cannot emphasize enough how much I love working out in my Active Booty mesh tee. I am a big sweater and I love how breezy I feel in it. We created it as a part of our inclusive activewear line, Active Booty.

How do you balance staying in shape and having fun?

It’s a constant journey. It’s never one or the other all the time and that’s what makes it sustainable. If I take some time off the gym, I know it’s okay because I get right back into it. If I eat way too many sweets or drink way too much wine, it’s okay because I know I’ll be more mindful the next week. It’s a constant balancing act. For me, making food items off-limits completely and mandating a certain number of days to work out has never worked. I need permission to live in the moment when life comes my way.

What’s a basic, if useful, workout tip you can offer?

The “best” workout you can do is the one you enjoy enough to stick to.

How do you keep your clients motivated?

I treat my Booty Army like my friends and family. We are all here to have a good time and I never want them to turn on one of my videos and think “ugh I’m about to work out”. I want them to think “OMG I get to dance and pretend to be a pop star for the next hour”.

Your workouts are very dance-centric. Have you always been interested in dance?

I’ve been drawn to dance and music ever since I can remember. Britney Spears has been my biggest inspiration and captivated me with the way she moved to music. I realized that when I danced, I felt confident and all my insecurities melted away. I wanted to harness that feeling and help others experience it with my dance workouts.

How do you go about developing choreography that will maximize fitness?

I always think about fun first. I believe the more fun someone is having the more full out they will dance and the more they will sweat. It’s never about the actual moves, it’s about the passion you put behind them.

Most of your videos are routines to single songs. What’s the best method of developing a playlist for a workout?

We love giving people a taste of The Fitness Marshall with our single song videos, but the REAL Fitness Marshall experience is our Booty Army Livestreams. It’s where we take a handful of our dances and perform them live each week in an hour-long Livestream. Everyone at home can follow along like usual. It’s more intimate, real and the absolute most efficient workout we offer. The single song videos are more like “rehearsal” and the Booty Army Livestreams are the true show.

What do you keep on your nightstand?

Water, melatonin (I’m a terrible sleeper), MagSafe Dual Charger for my Apple Watch and iPhone, Google Home.

