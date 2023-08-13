Calvin Seabrooks dishes on friends with benefits, new music, and why Scorpios make great lovers

Photo Credit: Dustin Giallanza

Calvin Seabrooks wants you to meet his imaginary friend Benny: He’s handsome and he’s charming—the only problem is, tends to hook up with all of Calvin’s homies.

He also… happens to look a lot like Calvin.

An actor and comedian known for roles in Grey’s Anatomy and Queer As Folk, as well as his hilarious viral videos (his Billy Porter impression—a fan favorite—is truly unmatched), Seabrooks’ first love is music.

Though he’s dabbled in the past, “Friends With Benny” represents Seabrooks’ debut single as a solo artist, and it’s one he describes as an anthem for all “the boys who like to kiss their oomfs.” Who among us!?

But don’t get it twisted: This isn’t a comedian’s novelty song—it’s an honest-to-god bop, one that combines beach-y guitar riffs, a propulsive beat, and Seabrooks’ sly sense of humor to tell an all-too-familiar story of self-sabotage.

With the hot new track on constant repeat, we hit up Seabrooks and asked him to be the latest guest in our rapid-fire Q&A series, Dishin’ It. In our conversation, the performer touches on his musical influences, the film that taught him “queerness can be punk,” and the lessons he’s learned from having so many “friends with benny.” (Spoiler: He hasn’t.)

Is there a piece of media—whether a movie, TV series, book, album, video game, etc…—that you consider a big part of your own coming-out journey, or that has played an important role in your understanding of queerness? Why does it stand out to you?

Oh god. So many. I never stood a chance. I’ve always had a sweet tooth for bubblegum pop, I had like every S Club 7 CD, but my older siblings always had better taste than me so, pretty young, my brother (who is straight) also introduced me to Gregg Araki movies, especially Nowhere—those movies taught me that queerness can be punk. My sister also really got me into Bjork, The Sugarcubes, The Cranberries, Portisead. They all opened parts of my imagination and musical sensibilities I didn’t know were there.

“Friends With Benny” is a total bop so, seeing that it’s your debut single, what do you want it to tell people about your vibe as an artist?

Well, I’m from Encinitas, a beach town in San Diego. Growing up there really shaped my sound. I am integrating that guitar-driven, laid back, beach-y sound, with what people know me for: punchlines. With my music I’m kinda creating this alternate universe where my hometown is actually super gay. Most people know me as a comedian, I think this single is kinda my bridge. I’m holding people’s hands and walking them down another path, a different side of me, a more thoughtful introspective part of me.

You describe it as “a pop song for the boys who like to kiss their oomfs”—does that describe you, too? What’s an important life lesson you’ve learned from kissing oomfs [one of my friends] in the past?

Girl… yes. For years my whole friend group was filled with boys who started out as Grindr hookups. I think that’s actually pretty common in LA, I just never heard someone write a song about it. As far as learning lessons? No, I don’t learn those.

FWB = “Friends With Benefits” and now “Friends With Benny,” too. What’s one more FWB acronym we should add to our vocabulary?

Friends with built in washer/ dryers. Very important to have in LA.

Who’s your own personal #1 all-time pop diva and why?

Let’s put it this way, I haven’t seen a concert in years and I just blew a whole rent check on the Renaissance Tour. I mean, seeing Beyoncé is like seeing Michael Jackson—she’s the greatest performer of our time.

In the song, you say you’re “such a Scorpio.” What makes a Scorpio an ideal partner?

Scorpios stay getting dragged left and right, we’re always catching strays. I think what makes us great partners is we aren’t afraid of the darkest parts of the people we love. That’s almost where we’re most comfortable, we don’t let you feel judged. That and we’re the best in bed, don’t @ me.

In your opinion, (“Friends With Benny” aside) what deserves to be the “2023 song of the summer” and why?

Listen, my whole life is a Flo stan account at this point. “Fly Girl” feat. Missy. Produced by MNEK who simply does not miss. I love those girls.

Who is a queer or trans artist/performer/creator that you think is doing really cool work right now? Why are they someone we should all be paying attention to?

My good sis Kelechi, an indie pop icon. Kelechi and I used to be in a pop group together 10 years ago and we’ve been each other’s cheerleaders ever since. His music is incredible. And Alexandra Grey! She’s an incredible actress and filmmaker.

