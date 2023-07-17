Carl Nassib pays a sweet birthday tribute to boyfriend Søren Dahl

Football player Carl Nassib has paid a sweet tribute to his boyfriend, Søren Dahl, on the latter’s 30th birthday.
Taking to Instagram, Nassib, 30, posted several photos of him and Dahl. His caption read, “Happy birthday to the best boyfriend I could dream of. Thanks for laughing at my jokes. Jeg elsker dig så meget”
‘Jeg elsker dig så meget’ translates as ‘I love you so much’ in Danish.
Nassib came out in June 2021 while he was playing for the Las Vegas Raiders. In doing so, he became the only out player in the NFL, and the only active player to ever do so. He used the opportunity to donate $100,000 to the LGBTQ+ youth-oriented Trevor Project. The NFL matched the donation.
In August 2022, Nassib signed a one-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Nassib began posting photos of himself with Dahl, a former Olympic swimmer, last year. He quietly confirmed their relationship at the start of this year in another Instagram post. He wrote, “Kicking off 2023 with my man and a trip to the playoffs,” alongside a photo of them outside a stadium. Dahl was wearing a jersey with the number 94: Nassib’s number.
Dahl was born on July 15, 1993. He studied at North Carolina State University, where he was a member of the NC State swimming and Diving team. He swam for Denmark in the 2016 Olympics in Rio as part of the 4 x 200 meters Freestyle Relay team.
