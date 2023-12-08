CDC issues warning over new, more deadly strain of mpox

The CDC has issued a warning over the growing threat of a new, more deadly strain of mpox.

Two weeks ago, the World Health Organization said the Democratic Republic of Congo was experiencing its worst-ever recorded outbreak of the disease. There have been 12,000 cases so far this year, and 600 deaths. That’s 5% of those infected.

That’s way more deaths than compared to the outbreak in the US and Europe in 2022.

It’s clear this is a new strain of the disease and it’s more deadly than the previous strain.

Mpox (formerly called monkeypox) occurs in DRC in rural areas, but usually there are around 3,000 cases each year.

This strain is spreading in urban areas. It has been noted particularly among men who have sex with men, and among sex workers. Health experts point to this as evidence it’s likely to be sexually transmittable.

The WHO says one case of the new infection, known as Clade I MPXV, was detected in a Belgian man. He visited DRC and had sex with four men and one woman whilst there. It is unclear whether he entered the country with the infection or left with it.

The CDC issued its health warning yesterday to health organizations and doctors. It said that although no cases of the new mpox strain had yet been detected in the US, health workers should be aware.

It asks them to screen for mpox in anyone who reports rashes, lesions, or illness that has traveled to DRC in the previous three weeks.

The 2022 mpox outbreak

The 2022 mpox outbreak in the US was due to the Clade IIb MPXV strain. Around 99% of those who fell ill with it survived. Most of those who died were immunocompromised.

The CDC says that having a double dose of the mpox vaccine remains the best defense against this strain of the virus. Anyone who has previously had the infection will also have some level of immunity.

“If someone with risk factors for mpox has only received one dose, they should receive a second dose as soon as possible because two doses provide greater protection,” states the CDC.

DRC does not offer mpox vaccination to citizens. The new outbreak is leading to calls that it starts to do so for specific communities, including gay and bi men.