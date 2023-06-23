Check out some of the delicious highlights from the latest ‘Broadway Bares’ extravaganza

(Photo: Curtis Brown)

The annual Broadway Bares took place in New York City on Sunday night. The much-loved fundraising event combines the talents of Broadway performers and the art of burlesque to raise money for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

The event was created in 1992 by dancer and choreographer Jerry Mitchell. Since then, it has become one of the most anticipated and popular charity events in the theater community.

The event, where performers shed their costumes and throw in some bump-and-grind wonderment, is always a sell-out.

Marty Thomas, Mykal Kilgore and Alena Watters perform in the Broadway Bares finale (Photo: Curtis Brown)

This year’s event comes just a couple of weeks after creator Mitchell was presented with the Isabelle Stevenson Award at the Tonys. The philanthropic honor recognized him for his work on Broadway Bares, which he created in 1992.

Back then, Mitchell worked as a Broadway dancer. He gathered seven of his friends to raise awareness and stop the stigma of HIV diagnoses by stripping and strutting on the bar at New York City’s Splash.

They raised $8,000 that first night to help those living with HIV/AIDS. Since then, Broadway Bares has raised $26.4 million for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Last Sunday’s event, at NYC’s Hammerstein Ballroom, raised $1,887,014.

The 2023 finale (Photo: Nathan Meredith)

Tony Award winning entertainment

Last Sunday’s gathering featured almost 200 of NYC’s sexiest dancers and special Broadway guests. And Mitchell wasn’t the only Tony Award winner on the evening.

J. Harrison Ghee (Some Like It Hot) and Alex Newell (Shucked) made history at the Tony’s as the first non-binary performers to scoop awards. They featured in a set piece at Broadway Bares, alongside Jay Armstrong Johnson (Parade) and Jonathan Burke (The Inheritance). The latter starred as a couple at the “grind opening” of “Pleasure Park”: The theme of last Sunday’s presentation.

Ghee and Newell also joined Mitchell on stage after the finale to thank the audience for attending and contributing.

Alex Newell, Jerry Mitchel and J. Harrison Ghee (Photo: Thomas Mundell)

“Amazing things happen when you show up,” Mitchell said. “That’s what all of you have done year after year, decade after decade. You’ve all shown up in the ways that only you can and only you know how to and it will always make a difference.”

Other highlights included a Drag Storytime set piece. This featured the “Mother of Manhattan Drag”, Kizha Carr wearing a stunning gown emblazoned with icons of queer liberation and protest — including Divine, the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence and Stormé DeLarverie.

Davide Zongoli and aerialists snapped backstage at Broadway Bares by Roberto Araujo

Performers included cast members from the likes of Moulin Rouge, Aladdin, Funny Girl, Bad Cinderella, Six, and Hamilton, among others. Around 600 volunteers made the whole event come together.

Cameron Mitchel Jackson photographed backstage by Roberto Araujo

The evening’s online stripathon was another highlight. Dancer Mark MacKillop raised $112,104, the most ever by an individual. He was followed by runners-up Steve Bratton at $32,286, and Jennifer Geller at $27,618.

Check out a video, plus more pics, below.

(Photo: Curtis Brown)

Jay Armstrong Johnson, Jessica Vosk and Jonathan Burke deliver the opening number (Photo: Curtis Brown)

(Photo: Curtis Brown)

(Photo: Curtis Brown)