My life seems to be longer than any other human being ever. I feel like I should be in the Guinness Book of World Records for this. And I’m still going!



My great-aunts were 101 and 104. I never thought about getting this old and still having a job.



Barbra Streisand once asked me, ‘Why are you still working?’ And I said, ‘Because some day I won’t be able to.’ So, for as long as I can work, I will.

77-year-old Cher speaking to The Guardian about the longevity of her career, which, so far, spans seven decades and counting.