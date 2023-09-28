Cher is back with her hot 37-year-old boyfriend & their PDAs are taking over Paris Fashion Week

Cher really does believe in life after love.

After reportedly breaking up with her 37-year-old boyfriend Alexander Edwards earlier this year, the 77-year-old pop icon appears to be back on with her younger man.

Cher and Edwards, a music producer who goes by A.E., were first linked in November 2022 after meeting two months earlier at Paris Fashion Week.

She managed to get the internet riled up even more about her lover as shared a shirtless photo of Edwards shortly before Thanksgiving.

Get it, queen!

But the couple seemed to hit a rough patch and by May, sources told TMZ, they had broken things off.

Now just four months later, Cher and Edwards are back to flaunting their romance as they were spotted holding hands at the Balmain fashion show in Paris on Wednesday. The duo’s return to Paris Fashion Week is a full circle moment one year after first making each other’s acquaintance.

For the outing, Cher was decked out in a white embroidered jacket over a pair of black pants and wore her signature dark locks down past her shoulders.

While a Edwards kept it rocker chic with platinum blonde hair, dark sunglasses, and a classic black suit and white shirt combo that perfectly accented his various visible neck and hand tattoos.

A forty-year age difference never looked so good!

But Cher and Edwards weren’t done with sashaying their relationship down the fashion runway.

On Thursday, the lovebirds returned to catch the Givenchy Spring/Summer 2024 show, but this time Cher traded her black mane for a blonde one. Iconic.

Decked out in a black leather jacket and matching pants, the Moonstruck star held Edwards close as they maneuvered through the red carpet smiling and giggling to the press.

The romantic trip to Paris comes just days after Cher was accused of hiring four men to kidnap her troubled son, Elijah Blue Allman, by his estranged wife.

Cher’s daughter-in-law, Marieangela King, made the allegations in recently surfaced court documents, per USA Today.

The couple were married for eight years before Allman filed for divorce in 2021.

King was in a New York hotel room with Allman on November 30, 2022 (the date of their anniversary) attempting to “reconcile” their marriage when the four men stormed in unannounced. King alleges Cher hired them because she was concerned about her son’s well being.

Earlier this year, Allman spent 6 months at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles before checking in to rehab, according to the New York Post.

While Cher has yet to release a statement in regards to her daughter-in-law’s allegations, we’re keeping an eye out on more of her public displays of affection with Edwards.