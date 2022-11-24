Cher posts thirsty pic of new, 36-year-old boyfriend and… whoa

You may have heard that Cher, 76, has a new boyfriend. Paparazzi have taken snaps of her hand-in-hand and looking smitten with Alexander Edwards, 36.
Edwards, also known as “A.E.”, is a music producer and rapper from Oakland, California. He’s vice president of artists and repertoire at Def Jam, the long running hip-hop music label which has featured such notable artists as Jay-Z, Snoop Dogg, Rihanna, Frank Ocean, LL Cool Jay, Lady Gaga and others.
He is an ex-partner of Kanye West’s former girlfriend, Amber Rose.
Cher confirmed the relationship in early November, saying she was “in love not blinded by it”. The singer and actress said she met the music producer at Paris Fashion Week at the end of September.
She took to Twitter again last night to post a stripped down photo of Edwards showing off his tattoos.
A.E.Hanging Ot pic.twitter.com/TB5XXJqlxk
— Cher (@cher) November 24, 2022
Cher followed it with a tweet stating, “We’re grown-ups.”
We’re Grown ups
— Cher (@cher) November 24, 2022
And then another saying, “We’re happy.”
We’re Happy
— Cher (@cher) November 24, 2022
Someone asked her what she thought were Edwards’ best qualities. Cher replied, “He’s Kind ,Smart, Hilarious”. She then used an emoji of a pair of lips to say they act like teenagers together.
— Cher (@cher) November 24, 2022
Kissing like teenagers?
Go, Cher!
Neoprene
Did you forget to post the “thirsty” one?
Chrisk
Ok whatever. Yes they’re both adults. However, this pairing would never happen in the real world.
ScottOnEarth
I love, love, love Cher but this is just sad because the reality (forgetting all of the PC b.s. about ‘love is ageless,’ ‘it’s their business,’ etc.) is that he is very likely not into her for the woman she is, as opposed to the legendary superstar she is. I’m wondering how many non-famous 70-plus y.o. women he has dated? Probably none.
LumpyPillows
If they’re happy, that’s all that matters. He has culturally appropriated Scandinavian hair, however. I’m mortally offended. When I first saw the photo, I couldn’t catch my breath at how tone deaf he is to the offense he represents with blond hair from my culture. (Actually, couldn’t care less, but it was such a good opportunity to tweak you woke nonsense people.) Happy Thanksgiving.
Eternal.Cowboy
Lumpty Dumpty, what happened to that red wave you were so excited about?
peluzo
Money is ageless
abfab
Let’s all play MATCHMAKER! Also called Anyone Can Be A Shadchanit.
Who would you set Cher up with now, since some feel she needs assistance from the yentas in the house.