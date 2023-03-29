Chris Christie “definitely thinking” about making another failed bid for the White House and the internet has thoughts

It’s been a minute since we’ve heard anything from Chris Christie, which has been nice. Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end. And it sounds like we’ll be hearing a lot more from him in the coming weeks and months. Whomp, whomp.

The former Trump sycophant-turned-critic called into Fox New host Brian Kilmeade’s radio show the other day to say he’s seriously considering another bid for the White House–since his last one went so well!

“I’m definitely thinking about running, probably make a decision in the next 60 days on what to do or not to do,” he teased, adding, “You know me. When I make a decision, I’ll let everybody know.”

Yes, generally speaking, when you decide to run for the presidency, it’s a good idea to let everybody know.

Christie last ran for president in 2016 but dropped out after failing to get any traction and making a disastrous showing in the New Hampshire primary, where he received less than 8% of the vote. He went on to endorse Trump and head his transition team, even though Trump constantly attacked his weight when they were opponents.

Christie endorsed Trump again in 2020 then famously caught COVID from him that October, resulting in the former governor, who was both extremely obese and asthmatic, needing to be hospitalized for a week.

After January 6, Christie finally decided that maybe Trump wasn’t so great after all and started distancing himself from him. Although he told CNN’s Dana Bash, while promoting his 2021 bookstore bomb Republican Rescue, that he wouldn’t take back his vote for the one-term, twice-impeached ex-president, even after the deadly insurrection he incited.

Prior to his chat with Kilmeade the other day, Christie appeared on ABC’s This Week to criticize Trump and the “circus” that surrounds him, as if he himself weren’t a willful clown in that very circus for years and years.

“The circus continues,” he said. “I mean, look, he only profits and does well in chaos and turmoil. And so he wants to create the chaos and turmoil on his terms. He doesn’t want anybody else’s terms … he wants it on his terms.”

Then at a town hall at Saint Anselm College in Goffstown, New Hampshire on Monday, Christie said if Republicans don’t want Trump to be the nominee in 2024, they need to find a strong candidate (read: him!) who can attack him the same way Christie attacked Marco Rubio during a 2016 debate, when he mocked the Florida senator for using the same “25-second memorized speech” over and over.

“You better have somebody on that stage who can do to him what I did to Marco, because that’s the only thing that’s gonna defeat Donald Trump,” Christie said. “And that means you gotta have the skill to do it. And that means you have to be fearless because he will come back and right at you.”

2024 Watch-NEW: @GovChristie -in New Hampshire at a @nhiop townhall – touts his debate skills in potentially taking down #DonaldTrump in a #GOP showdown – “it’s not going to end nicely….his end will not be a calm and quiet conclusion" #2024Election #FITN #FoxNews #njpolitics pic.twitter.com/4lPI7Ao4g0 — Paul Steinhauser (@steinhauserNH1) March 27, 2023

There’s just one glaring problem with Christie’s strategy here: it didn’t work. Not only did he end up dropping out of the race a full month before Rubio, but neither of them went on to win their party’s nomination.

In response to Christie’s recent attacks on the ex-president, a Trump campaign spokesperson responded, “Who’s he?”

Meanwhile, here’s what folx on Twitter are saying…

Don't buy Chris Christie's BS. He loved Trump. pic.twitter.com/rF0oNc2QrX — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) March 29, 2023

Chris Christie does have the best chance of becoming the next President of Nobodygivesashitistan. — il Donaldo Trumpo (@PapiTrumpo) March 28, 2023

Chris Christie at his first campaign rally for 2024: pic.twitter.com/Xi84qrOtmN — drewisgod6372 (@Andrew94722910) March 26, 2023

The flaw in the Chris Christie plan to destroy Donald Trump in a debate is that he needs to garner enough support in polls to qualify for a debate. — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) March 28, 2023

Chris Christie thinks he can be President. I remember the good ole' days when he was Trump's prop.. pic.twitter.com/mJUKXxMiKH — David W Pippy (@DWPippy) March 28, 2023

Nobody:



Chris Christie: “I know you love me, I know you want me to be President— fine, I’ll run.”



????????? — Marina Medvin ?? (@MarinaMedvin) March 29, 2023