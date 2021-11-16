playing both sides

Chris Christie slams people who attack his weight, forgets he supported guy who attacks people’s weight

By

Chris Christie is currently on the media circuit positioning himself for a potential 2024 presidential run promoting his new book Republican Rescue.

Speaking to CNN’s Dana Bash last night, Christie was asked about his weight. The former New Jersey Governor, who underwent lap-band surgery in 2013, said years of attacks over his size have made him “tougher” and that “after a while, you just learn to deal with it.”

“I could be talking about the Iran nuclear deal and I’ll get a response from somebody on email or Twitter or Facebook or wherever saying, ‘You fat S.O.B. You blah, blah, blah,'” he said. “I’m like, ‘Okay, well, what’s that have to do with the Iran nuclear deal?’ One of the amazing things to me–and like I said, I think it’s made me tougher–is that no one sees that as a problem.”

Christie went on to explain that if a person were to remark about, say, someone’s disability, people would be “appalled”. So why is his weight fair game? To which, we have only this to say:

To be clear: Christie is totally right. Attacking a person for their weight or any other part of their physical appearance is not OK. And, during his time as Governor of New Jersey, he did sign one of the toughest anti-bullying measures in the country, which is great.

But his words ring hollow when, for years, he’s given his buddy Donald Trump a pass every time he bullies a person for how they look.

Not only did Christie give Trump a pass, he endorsed him for president twice and helped him prepare for his debate with Joe Biden, who, as far as we know, has never mocked anyone’s weight or physical appearance in public.

Christie, who twice vetoed bills acknowledging the dignity of trans people by allowing them to correct their birth certificates, also told Bash that he wouldn’t take back his vote for Trump, even after that deadly January 6 insurrection.

“There’s a lot of people who have weight problems in this country and they look at me and they can relate to me in a different way than people who don’t,” he proclaimed.

Watch.

