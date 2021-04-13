Chris Crocker sells ‘Leave Britney Alone’ video as an NFT for $41,000

Chris Crocker has sold their ‘Leave Britney Alone’ video as a Non-Fungible Token (NFT). Following an online auction, it sold yesterday for $41,000. Crocker says some of the money may go towards helping them begin to transition.

An NFT is a piece of digital content that can be bought and sold using cryptocurrency. The NFT is a certificate stating who owns a photo, video, or another form of online media. The certificates are unique and cannot be duplicated.

Crocker created their ‘Leave Britney Alone’ video in 2007 and posted it to YouTube. It quickly clocked up over 4million views in two days and became one of the platform’s most talked-about videos.

A huge Britney Spears fan, Crocker created the video after Spears was criticized for a performance at the MTV Video Music Awards. Crocker became tearful while begging people to leave the singer alone.

Crocker’s warnings, although mocked at the time, turned out to be prescient, with the recent Framing Britney Spears documentary showing how the media have impacted Spears’ life and career.

The viral video turned Tennessee-based Crocker into a minor internet celebrity. They went on to release music of their own and also appeared in adult entertainment movies.

NFT’s have hit the headlines in recent months as a growing boom in the art market. The first many people heard of them was when the digital artist Beeple broke records by selling his art piece, “Everydays: The First 5000 Days”, for $69.3million via auction last month.

This was followed by Twitter founder Jack Dorsey selling his first-ever Tweet for $2.9million. The 2006 tweet (“just setting up my twttr”), which remains online, sold to a Malaysian businessman following an auction.

Since then, others have begun to explore whether their online creations might have some value if sold as NFTs.

Crocker auctioned their Britney video via the Foundation app. It was sold using the cryptocurrency Ether. On the auction site, Crocker said: “I made this video as a gender-bending teenage high school dropout in my grandparent’s bedroom. I had no idea the impact its message would have, years later, maybe society is finally starting to get it :-)”

The video sold yesterday for 18.69 Ether, equivalent to $41,280.

Yesterday, while the auction was still taking place, Crocker tweeted about how they would use the money raised.

“My hope with this NFT bid ending tonight is to be able to help take care of my family & if I have enough funds, begin my transition.”

Crocker has previously spoken about being gender non-conforming and transgender. They have been considering transitioning for several years.

Crocker has experimented with presenting as traditionally masculine and feminine, and previously indicated they were on a journey to feel truly comfortable with their gender expression.

In an Instagram posting a couple of weeks ago, responding to a comment querying if they had transitioned, Crocker said, “I never said I was transitioning yet, I shared how I feel on the inside.

“Many factors such as my surroundings, what I do for work (adult entertainment) & other things, are not ideal for me to transition UNTIL some situations change … I am however now in therapy and if I have to play the part of a male aesthetically until all my ducks are in a row.. I can do that.”

After the auction, Crocker posted a message to their Instagram stories saying they were “So thankful and grateful” for the amount raised.