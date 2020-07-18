Chris Meloni’s beard, John Legend’s shower, & Terry Miller’s new jock

View this post on Instagram

? Happy Birthday to ME! ? Today I turn 33 and wow are Birthdays weird in Quarantine! • Hanging with the Family today, and just going to spend the day present in the NOW. I’m not going to live in the past, or aim for the future today. I’m not going to think about business, finances, where I’ll be in 5 years, or where I’ll be when ‘this’ is all over- I’m just going to be ME, TODAY and NOTHING LESS or MORE! • I’ll also be going LIVE today inviting people in to say a Thank You to everyone who has supported my and my Family this year, and years past ?? Come hang with Antler, @thewellpleasuredmama and me today at 4pm CST! • • • • #birthdaytime #birthdayinquarantine #ftm #transdad #fatherhood #aydiandowling #trans #july16