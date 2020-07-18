Chris Meloni’s beard, John Legend’s shower, & Terry Miller’s new jock

This week Zac Efron‘s new show premiered on Netflix, LA Pride announced a major change for 2021, Pete Buttigieg was submitted for Emmy consideration, and activists suggested changing the name of Chicago’s Boystown neighborhood. Here’s what happened on Instagram:
Jaboukie Young-White snuggled his pup.
Frankie Grande had a summer love.
Aydian Dowling celebrated a birthday.
? Happy Birthday to ME! ? Today I turn 33 and wow are Birthdays weird in Quarantine! • Hanging with the Family today, and just going to spend the day present in the NOW. I’m not going to live in the past, or aim for the future today. I’m not going to think about business, finances, where I’ll be in 5 years, or where I’ll be when ‘this’ is all over- I’m just going to be ME, TODAY and NOTHING LESS or MORE! • I’ll also be going LIVE today inviting people in to say a Thank You to everyone who has supported my and my Family this year, and years past ?? Come hang with Antler, @thewellpleasuredmama and me today at 4pm CST! • • • • #birthdaytime #birthdayinquarantine #ftm #transdad #fatherhood #aydiandowling #trans #july16
Jake Bain got back to the beach.
Chris Meloni took a boat.
Lil Nas X trolled TikTok teens.
Andrés Camilo took a hike.
John Halbach and Kit Williamson took a vacation.
KJ Apa threw a punch.
John Legend took a well-publicized shower.
Tommy Bracco went to the lake.
Zander Hodgson had a bad mosquito bite.
Luke Evans went for a ride.
Maluma danced.
Bruno Alcantara sat outside.
Barrett Pall revealed his vote.
Swipe left. Pick one. Use this info when anyone tries to say #Trump2020 is good for ALL Americans. #Biden2020 – that is it. Nothing else. Period. Oh and yes this is another useless thirst trap for the algorithm / those of you that need some skin to stop an extra second. I said it once and I’ll say it again, I am not above doing whatever it takes to get Trump out. The election is 3.5 months away. This is not about a political party. This is about #humanity standing a chance to progress. Register to vote today! #Vote2020
Ashley Mckenzie turned 31.
Ken XY took his mask to the woods.
Marcus Scribner went pastel.
Terry Miller stopped traffic.
Ryan O’Connell submerged himself.
Cody Alan got some sun.
Matthew Holehouse catered a picnic.
Titanius Maximus brushed his teeth.
Antony Tran channeled “total top vibez.”
Milk went rollerblading.
And Roberto Portales worked out at home.