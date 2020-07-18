Instastuds

Chris Meloni’s beard, John Legend’s shower, & Terry Miller’s new jock

By

This week Zac Efron‘s new show premiered on Netflix, LA Pride announced a major change for 2021, Pete Buttigieg was submitted for Emmy consideration, and activists suggested changing the name of Chicago’s Boystown neighborhood. Here’s what happened on Instagram:

Jaboukie Young-White snuggled his pup.

callaloo says hi

Frankie Grande had a summer love.

summer lovin’ ?

Aydian Dowling celebrated a birthday.

? Happy Birthday to ME! ? Today I turn 33 and wow are Birthdays weird in Quarantine! • Hanging with the Family today, and just going to spend the day present in the NOW. I’m not going to live in the past, or aim for the future today. I’m not going to think about business, finances, where I’ll be in 5 years, or where I’ll be when ‘this’ is all over- I’m just going to be ME, TODAY and NOTHING LESS or MORE! • I’ll also be going LIVE today inviting people in to say a Thank You to everyone who has supported my and my Family this year, and years past ?? Come hang with Antler, @thewellpleasuredmama and me today at 4pm CST! • • • • #birthdaytime #birthdayinquarantine #ftm #transdad #fatherhood #aydiandowling #trans #july16

Jake Bain got back to the beach.

Home sweet home 😉

Chris Meloni took a boat.

Lil Nas X trolled TikTok teens.

tik tok kids pretending they don’t know songs

Andrés Camilo took a hike.

????

John Halbach and Kit Williamson took a vacation.

KJ Apa threw a punch.

catch these hands !!!

John Legend took a well-publicized shower.

ICYMI

Tommy Bracco went to the lake.

What have you done for me lake-ly? OooOOOooo yeah

Zander Hodgson had a bad mosquito bite.

Luke Evans went for a ride.

To give a man a bike, is to give a man freedom.

Maluma danced.

Bruno Alcantara sat outside.

??

Barrett Pall revealed his vote.

Ashley Mckenzie turned 31.

@pennyhill_park For The Birthday ??

Ken XY took his mask to the woods.

Marcus Scribner went pastel.

Pogues > Kooks ?????

Terry Miller stopped traffic.

#Trouble • ? @nunzilla

Ryan O’Connell submerged himself.

Cody Alan got some sun.

Matthew Holehouse catered a picnic.

Titanius Maximus brushed his teeth.

Antony Tran channeled “total top vibez.”

total top vibez ?: @biskkup

Milk went rollerblading.

And Roberto Portales worked out at home.