Chris Meloni’s new ‘do, Jake Bain’s birthday suit, & Bruno Duarte’s big game

This week the ‘Rona Rave’ DJ apologized for his “stupid decision,” Top Model judge Jay Manuel spilled the tea on Tyra Banks, and tough questions were asked about the Hot Cop of Castro. Here’s what happened on Instagram:
Jake Bain touched his butt.
River Viiperi made dinner.
Seeing the great response that my #Quarantine cooking videos have had I have decided to re-launch my @Youtube channel in were I will be starting a #CookingWithRiver section. I hope ya’ll enjoy it and let’s have some fun in the kitchen. Please bare with me while I figure Youtube out. It’s been a while ? – CLINI LINK IN BIO TO SUBSCRIBE TO MY YOUTUBE CHANNEL
Bruno Duarte played games.
Titanius Maximus opened the gym.
Trophy boy Arad Winwin had coffee.
Chris Meloni buzzed his hair.
Tommy Dorfman smelled good.
back again with @eachandeverycompany to help relaunch their cedar & spice scent! it's a personal favorite of mine and a favorite of many others, which is why they’re bringing it back. also excited to announce that I worked with Each & Every to ensure 10% of proceeds from every purchase made using the code TOMMY will go to @aliforneycenter – an organization super close to my heart that helps provide shelter and resources to homeless LGBTQ+ youth in new york city! link in bio, use code: TOMMY at checkout to donate and receive 30% off ? #eachandeverypartner
Wilson Cruz went for a ride.
Cristiano Ronaldo sat through a workout.
Dan Tai popped a squat.
Steve Grand slicked it back.
Liam Payne stripped down for Hugo Boss.
Ricky Martin hit day 60.
Jon Kortajarena hung around.
Darren Young got wet.
? Water you doing this summer? ?? • • • • Follow my [email protected] #pool #swimmingpool #summer #swimming #spring #poolparty #swim #love #poolside #water #sun #instagood #fun #unbroken #blockthehate #poweredbypride #mevsme #ketolifestyle #moment #wrestling #life #cbdcommunity #wwe #beyourbestversion #thedoubtersmademedoit #fitness #theresroomforeveryoneatthefinishline #nodaysoff #PrideSuper??
Donnie Wahlberg got a hand.
The left half of this pic (me shirtless) went viral two years ago. I always promised I’d share/reveal the other/right half of the picture some day, and what was happening in it. Today, Danny Woods birthday, is that day! Total Package Tour. New Kids dressing room. Pre show. After taking what was possibly the only shower I took all tour — don’t go there — I asked @dannywoodofficial to help me dry my back. Like the best friend, and good sport, that he is — he did with a smile. Another one of the amazing 45 years of memories we’ve had together as best friends!#HappyBirthdayDanny! My best friend for life! Even when I was naked — and wet — you always had (or dried) my back! Love you, miss you and see you soon! thanks @mjambriz ?
Terry Miller took a shower.
Dexter Mayfield made waves.
Love Island‘s Alexi Eraclides took a 12 minute holiday.
Milk went for a run.
Jimmy Fowlie sat in an egg.
And Jaymes Vaughan got a tan.
One Comment
Kangol2
Nice lineup. Jake Bain looks like he’s been skipping a few meals, though. Darren Young always looks good, as does Wilson Cruz.