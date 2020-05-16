Instastuds

Chris Meloni’s new ‘do, Jake Bain’s birthday suit, & Bruno Duarte’s big game

By

This week the ‘Rona Rave’ DJ apologized for his “stupid decision,” Top Model judge Jay Manuel spilled the tea on Tyra Banks, and tough questions were asked about the Hot Cop of Castro. Here’s what happened on Instagram:

Jake Bain touched his butt.

River Viiperi made dinner.

Bruno Duarte played games.

Titanius Maximus opened the gym.

Trophy boy Arad Winwin had coffee.

Chris Meloni buzzed his hair.

Tommy Dorfman smelled good.

Wilson Cruz went for a ride.

Cristiano Ronaldo sat through a workout.

Dan Tai popped a squat.

Steve Grand slicked it back.

Liam Payne stripped down for Hugo Boss.

Ricky Martin hit day 60.

Jon Kortajarena hung around.

Darren Young got wet.

Donnie Wahlberg got a hand.

Terry Miller took a shower.

Dexter Mayfield made waves.

Love Island‘s Alexi Eraclides took a 12 minute holiday.

Milk went for a run.

Jimmy Fowlie sat in an egg.

And Jaymes Vaughan got a tan.

