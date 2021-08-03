Clay Aiken expertly shades Meghan McCain on Twitter after she attacks cancer-stricken Kathy Griffin

Meghan McCain ripped into Kathy Griffin yesterday after the comedian announced she was undergoing treatment for cancer. McCain said she’ll never forgive Griffin for the homophobic jokes she made about her BFF, Clay Aiken, roughly 20 years ago. Now, Aiken himself has spoken. And he’s making McCain look even worse than she already did for attacking a cancer patient.

Quick recap: While talking about the funny lady on yesterday’s episode of The View, McCain, whose father died of cancer, showed zero sympathy for Griffin and instead chose to focus on how she bullied Aiken, who she claims is “one of my closet friends in the entire world,” back in the early 2000s.

“She made very, very, very cruel and homophobic jokes about him before he was out of the closet,” McCain said, adding that he’s “lucky” he didn’t become an “opioid addict” given the degree of bullying he suffered at the hands of people like Griffin.

“You can just go on YouTube and see a lot of the jokes she made about him,” she continued. “I don’t like her. I’m never going to like her for all the jokes she said about Clay.”

Meghan McCain demands an apology from @kathygriffin for the homophobic jokes she made about Clay Aiken #TheView "I don't like her. I'm never going to like her," she added. pic.twitter.com/HMCuoRkHlF — The Chat (@LiveOnTheChat) August 2, 2021

A few hours later, Aiken entered the chat. And, um, well, if he was trying to make Meghan look like a total asshole, he most definitely succeeded. In fact, she could take a few pointers from her alleged GBF on how to graciously respond when a person announces they have cancer.

The 42-year-old singer tweeted a picture of himself with Griffin along with the caption, “Love and prayers for a speedy recovery to my dear friend @kathygriffin! Selfless and gracious, she even hosted a fundraiser for my congressional campaign years ago. Get well soon Kathy. I miss your jokes!”

Love and prayers for a speedy recovery to my dear friend @kathygriffin!

Selfless and gracious, she even hosted a fundraiser for my congressional campaign years ago.

Get well soon Kathy. I miss your jokes! ?? pic.twitter.com/dR7NY4FzJD — Clay Aiken (@clayaiken) August 2, 2021

Here’s how Twitter is reacting to Aiken’s tweet…

Wait, What I am confused now….. Meghan from the View wanted her to apologize to you… is there a beef between y’all or not??? — 🦋Teresa🦋 (@sassy81girl) August 2, 2021

I would really have a serious conversation if my close friend used me as an excuse to attack a cancer victim. Not sure why @MeghanMcCain invoked your name as the reason she hates another women, when she hates so many for no reason at all. Thank you for being a standup guy, Clay! — G-Barb ☮ (@wilycyotee) August 2, 2021

Maybe @MeghanMcCain should issue an apology for being happy someone has cancer — amy (@DoigAmy) August 2, 2021

@MeghanMcCain this is how a decent person acts. Take note. — Stef LaRue (@StefLaRue) August 2, 2021

Sooooooooo why is @MeghanMcCain mad and you’re not?! Maybe she should have a bit of empathy for Kathy especially having gone through this with her father?! — GMcIntyre (@TheGuy715) August 2, 2021

Thank you Clay for your selfless act of sympathy and empathy, for taking the high road, for supplementing bitter with sweet. I already loved you, but now I love you more. Sending you love and peace vibes as I am to Kathy. May we all heal as needed. — Angela Acosta Queen Latina (@LadyQueenLatina) August 3, 2021

Thank you. When Meghan Domenech used you for a political hit job on Kathy I screamed at the TV: Clay & Kathy are friends! — Fran Durning (@DurningFran) August 2, 2021

It’s just Megan McCain gaslighting and thankfully Clay Aiken calling her out, in a class act way — GყρʂҽαG 🌊🌕🎨📚📿✊🏾💫🌍🕊️ (@Gypseagina) August 3, 2021

Hear, hear! Thank you for this classy tweet, Clay. Best wishes, Kathy! And Clay… If Meghan really is your bestie, please give her a call and educate her. — Steven Carl McCasland (@SCMwritesplays) August 2, 2021

I am also confused by this after @MeghanMcCain made such horrible comments. I believe she owes Kathy an apology. — Traci Weinstein (@peaceyomommy) August 2, 2021

McCain’s last day on The View will be on Friday.

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.