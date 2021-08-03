entering the chat

Clay Aiken expertly shades Meghan McCain on Twitter after she attacks cancer-stricken Kathy Griffin

By

Meghan McCain ripped into Kathy Griffin yesterday after the comedian announced she was undergoing treatment for cancer. McCain said she’ll never forgive Griffin for the homophobic jokes she made about her BFF, Clay Aiken, roughly 20 years ago. Now, Aiken himself has spoken. And he’s making McCain look even worse than she already did for attacking a cancer patient.

Quick recap: While talking about the funny lady on yesterday’s episode of The View, McCain, whose father died of cancer, showed zero sympathy for Griffin and instead chose to focus on how she bullied Aiken, who she claims is “one of my closet friends in the entire world,” back in the early 2000s.

“She made very, very, very cruel and homophobic jokes about him before he was out of the closet,” McCain said, adding that he’s “lucky” he didn’t become an “opioid addict” given the degree of bullying he suffered at the hands of people like Griffin.

“You can just go on YouTube and see a lot of the jokes she made about him,” she continued. “I don’t like her. I’m never going to like her for all the jokes she said about Clay.”

A few hours later, Aiken entered the chat. And, um, well, if he was trying to make Meghan look like a total asshole, he most definitely succeeded. In fact, she could take a few pointers from her alleged GBF on how to graciously respond when a person announces they have cancer.

The 42-year-old singer tweeted a picture of himself with Griffin along with the caption, “Love and prayers for a speedy recovery to my dear friend @kathygriffin! Selfless and gracious, she even hosted a fundraiser for my congressional campaign years ago. Get well soon Kathy. I miss your jokes!”

Here’s how Twitter is reacting to Aiken’s tweet…

McCain’s last day on The View will be on Friday.

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.