Closeted Hollywood legend Montgomery Clift starred in some of the gayest movies of the Hays Code era

Photo Credit: Getty Images

October 17, 2023 marks what would be the 103rd birthday of silver screen idol Montogomery Clift. Happy heavenly birthday, Monty!

Despite only appearing in 17 films throughout his career, Clift basically changed the face of cinema with that gorgeous face of his. Alongside contemporaries like Marlon Brando and James Dean, he’s often cited as one of Hollywood’s original method actors; he was a new kind of movie star.

And he had the talent to back it up, too—earning a Best Actor nomination in 1948 for post-WWII drama The Search (his on-screen debut), in 1951 for American tragedy A Place In The Sun, and in 1953 for romance A Place In The Sun, plus a Best Supporting Actor nod in 1961 for courtroom drama Judgment At Nuremberg.

That’s a pretty incredible track record!

But behind all the plaudits and awards, Clift led a troubled life, plagued by alcohol and drug addiction and a car accident that nearly ended his career. His time was cut tragically short when, in 1966—at just 45—he died of a heart attack brought on by health complications.

As we’d later come to learn through close family and friends—including his frequent screen partner and confidante Elizabeth Taylor—Clift was closeted, and struggled with keeping his sexuality hidden from the media, especially at a time when homosexuality was punishable as a criminal offense.

It’s been cited that Clift was bisexual, and had relationships with both women and men—including (allegedly) fame author Truman Capote, fellow actors Roddy McDowall and Farley Granger, and famed theater director Jerome Robbins (who apparently created West Side Story based on a idea Clift had shared with him while they were vacationing on Fire Island).

Clift left behind quite the legacy as one of cinema’s earliest and brightest LGBTQ+ stars. And though the entirety of his career took place during the time of the Hays Code—a strict set of film rules that (among other things) forbade even a mention of homosexuality—he was still part of a few movies considered queer classics to this day.

For one, there’s the iconic John Wayne Western, Red River, technically Clift’s first filmed role (though it was released after The Search). The tale of the first cattle drive from Texas to Kansas, it helped solidify the genre’s popularity, and is often pointed to as an example of how movies got away with queer themes and messaging during the Hays Code era.

Look no further than the infamous gun comparing scene, in which Clift’s Matt Garth and John Ireland’s Cherry Valance show one another their pistols: “That’s a good looking gun you were about to use back there. Can I see it?” The sexual tension is palpable!

Another of Clift’s gayest movies has got to be 1959’s Suddenly Last Summer, which was filmed after the actor’s traumatic car crash, following an extensive process of plastic surgery and recovery.

Lensed by All About Eve filmmaker Joseph L. Mankiewiczewicz and scripted by gay writer Gore Vidal based off the Tennessee Williams play, the Southern Gothic is widely considered one of the greatest B-movies ever, a veritable high-camp classic.

For all the gays out there who love their actresses, it’s a real treat to watch Clift ham it up with his pal Liz Taylor and the great Audrey Hepburn.

Aside from the queer curiosity factor, both are well worth a watch on their own merits, and showcase Clift’s incredible range.

And once you’ve revisited some of the actor’s past work, we also recommend checking out the insightful documentary Making Montgomery Clift, helmed by his nephew Robert Clift.

Troubled by the complicated public perception of his “Uncle Monty,” Robert dug through old archives and family stories to decontextualize the late star’s life and career.

“I was always aware that there was a disconnect between the public perception of Clift and the man his loved ones knew,” the director says. “It was just never addressed in any systematic manner. This film gave me an opportunity to explore that.”

So, if you’re looking to celebrate the birthday of the queer icon that is Montgomery Clift, we’ve got a watch list right here for you!

Red River is currently streaming via Amazon Prime Video, Hoopla, The Roku Channel, Tubi, and Pluto TV.

Suddenly, Last Summer is available for digital rental via AppleTV, Google Play, Prime Video, Vudu, and YouTube TV.

Making Montgomery Clift is now streaming on Crackle, Dekkoo, Kanopy, Plex, Tubi, and Vudu.