Coach Jim Harbaugh’s gay son gives us one big reason to root for Michigan in the CFP National Championship

Tens of thousands of Michigan fans will pack into Houston’s NRG Stadium tonight to root on the Wolverines in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

But one fan in particular has a special rooting interest.

James Harbaugh Jr. will be in attendance cheering on his dad, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh. One of the most accomplished coaches in football, Jim Harbaugh took over the Wolverines in 2015, following a successful three-year stint with the San Francisco 49ers.

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our daily newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy. Promotions and Partner Emails * Daily Newsletter * Sign Up

Much like his father, James is crazy about football. The Michigan alum posted an Instagram story late Sunday showing his excitement for the big game.

James arrived in The Bayou City Saturday night.

Got a seat on a United flight to Houston out of Seattle… pic.twitter.com/O8TX01pvT1 — James Harbaugh Jr. (@JamesHarbaughJr) January 6, 2024

James, who’s openly gay, came out to his dad in the aftermath of Donald Trump‘s 2016 election win. Dismayed by the results, he told his old man he was frightened for his future.

Though Jim sent back a message of support, he didn’t address what James ultimately wanted to talk about. That’s when he decided to just blurt it out.

“I just it blurted out –– and told him for the first time verbatim –– ‘Dad, I’m gay. Do you know that? And because of that, this is why X,Y, Z. I’m scared because of this, that and the other,'” he told me in an interview.

“And he just said something else back, it was an encouraging and uplifting response about how you just need to keep your head up. ‘As long as you do what you feel is right in your mind, you live your truth. Everything will end up being OK.'”

It’s apparent that father and son enjoy a great relationship. James was a regular at “The Big House” during his four years in Ann Arbor, and continues to visit as an alumnus.

He also isn’t shy about sharing his support for the Wolverines, and his father, on social media.

But Jim and James don’t only bond at the gridiron. They also share a love for musical theatre.

James says dad got him hooked.

“I can kind of credit my dad for getting me into theater a little bit, oddly enough,” he said. “In 2005, when he was at Stanford, he took the family — my sister, stepmom and I — we went and saw Wicked in San Francisco. I was blown away by it. I was probably 12 at the time. I remember thinking, ‘Wow, this is so incredible. I would love to be a part of something that makes people feel this way, something that feels so magical and amazing.'”

James studied his passion in college, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in directing.

But don’t let the musical theatre stereotypes fool you: James says he’s as passionate and knowledgeable as anybody who cheers on his alma mater.

“I challenge you to find anyone at this university who is as into football as I am,” he said. “I am at those games –– I come home with bruises from cheering so loud. I am on top of those bleachers, I’m like throwing myself around recklessly. I am endangering myself for the sake of the game.”

The Harbaugh family breeds football. Jim, a Michigan alum himself, quarterbacked for 14 seasons in the NFL. He was nicknamed “Captain Comeback” for his proclivity to lead teams back to victory. (Jim’s brother, John, is also head coach of the Baltimore Ravens.)

Jim received his first big coaching break in 2007, when he was named head coach at Stanford University. The California native led the Cardinals to an 11-1 record during his final season, and their first bowl game win since 1996.

The following year, Jim became head coach of the San Francisco 49ers, leading them to the NFC Championship in his rookie campaign. The 49ers reached the Super Bowl in 2012, thanks to a prescient switch Jim made at quarterback, swapping in then-backup Colin Kaepernick for starter Alex Smith.

He took on his brother John in Super Bowl XLVII.

As an NFL coach, Jim amassed an impressive 49-22-1 record. He became known for his intensity on the field… and horrible fashion choices off of it.

For years, Jim Harbaugh wore nothing but loose-fitting khaki pants. James wasn’t shy about letting his displeasure known.

“They’re hideous! Oh God!,” he said. “In those rare moments where he gets a chance to just chill out at home, few and far between, he pours a couple glasses of milk, grabs a bag of Fritos, and watches re-runs of Judge Judy. I asked him why he gets so into things that aren’t so popular anymore, and he said it’s because he wants to bring things back into style. I guess it’s why he wears those Crocs all the time. But hey he just bought Birkenstocks so now he thinks he’s a real fashionable dude.”

But James has never let his disapproval of dad’s wardrobe prevent him from spending time around his teams. He says he’s never felt uncomfortable in a football locker room.

“I never felt aware of being uncomfortable around my dad’s teams,” he said. “If anything, I was way more self-aware of the fact that I was a mouse at 6-foot-1, compared to these 6-foot-5 giants when I would try and eat in their meal sessions at away games. I was more concerned about being stepped on than my sexuality.”

Dad getting ready for the game this AM pic.twitter.com/Rq4xg0MXaf — James Harbaugh Jr. (@JamesHarbaughJr) October 22, 2023

It probably helps that Michigan is a very inclusive campus. A couple of years ago, the marching band performed a special gay-themed halftime show, commemorating the 50th anniversary of The Spectrum Center, believed to be one of the first university-based LGBTQ+ centers.

These days, James, who’s always beaten to his own melody, is a proud flight attendant for Delta Airlines.

“When I was younger, I always dreamed of working for an airline and traveling the world. Every time I saw crew in the airport I’d think – that’ll be me someday!,” he posted on Instagram when he got the gig.

“Getting to work for my favorite airline is a dream come true, and I can’t wait to see where else, and who else it will take me to.”

James’ travels have taken him all over, but right now, he has a pitstop in Houston.

We know he’ll be cheering on his favorite team loudly. Passion runs in the family.