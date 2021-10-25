Cody Rigsby on why he didn’t ask to dance with a man on Dancing With The Stars

Gay, Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby is continuing to wow audiences on Dancing With The Stars. He’s not the only LGBTQ contestant on ABC’s dance competition. YouTuber JoJo Siwa has made history on this season (the 30th!) by being the first same-sex pairing in the show’s history.

Rigsby gave an interview to GLAAD last week to coincide with Spirit Day. He was asked why he hadn’t asked to dance with another man.

“When the conversation opportunity came up for DWTS, I was just so excited to be on the show, I guess I didn’t even think it was a possibility, so I didn’t bring it up!” he replied.

“Had I maybe had a moment to breathe and recognize an opportunity, I definitely would have asked! I know that Val [Chmerkovskiy] is really open to having a same-sex partner for next season and I think that would be incredible!”

Professional dancer Val Chmerkovskiy is married to fellow DWTS dancer Jenna Johnson.

Rigsby is partnered on the show with dancer Cheryl Burke. Both of them had to isolate at home for a couple of weeks early on in the season after testing positive for Covid-19. They continued to take part in the contest, becoming the first couple to film their performances separately from home. They have now returned to the studio to compete alongside the other contestants.

Both Rigsby and Siwa remain in the show at the time of writing, and GLAAD asked about the possibility of them competing against each other in the final.

“I think that would be an amazing finale! She’s incredible, what she is doing on this show, representing (the LGBTQ community) is amazing. She is showing a lot of little girls and little boys who they can be and giving them permission to create their own path. She is just so wildly herself in so many ways!”

Rigsby also talked about his own experiences of being bullied when younger, revealing that although he didn’t suffer physical harm, other kids called him a girl when he was in the fourth and fifth grade.

Asked for advice to LGBTQ youth experiencing bullying, Rigbsy cautioned them to avoid spending too long on the internet comparing themselves to others.

“Even though you might not feel worthy of love, you are completely worthy of love and you will definitely find it not only in yourself but in the community that you create and the people that you start to experience outside of your family, or even school.

“Don’t change yourself to fit in!”

