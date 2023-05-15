PHOTOS: 16 rainbow tattoo ideas that will make you want to get inked this Pride season

Are you feeling a little too plain and straight-laced lately? Let’s spice things up with a blast of vibrant colors and queer pride ink! We’ve done the scrolling on Instagram so you don’t have to, and curated the most fabulous rainbow tattoo ideas to make your LGBTQ+ heart burst!
Some are powerful symbols of LGBTQ+ empowerment, while others are simply fun and bold. Whatever your personal meaning behind it, a rainbow tattoo is sure to make you stand out and uniquely express yourself.
While these tattoos feature a kaleidoscope of color, there’s a whole world of ink-spiration out there. Take a cue from Shawn Mendes and declare yourself a “GOOD BOY” or get inspired by Frank Ocean’s queer thigh tat. With so many options, only your creativity and your bare skin are the limits!
There are so many fun ways to represent the LGBTQ+ community through tattoos. To get your creative juices flowing, click through our slideshow for some unique, rainbow-inspired ideas.
Feeling inspired by these rainbow tattoo ideas?
Rainbow tattoos are just one of the zillion ways we can flaunt our fabulousness. Whether you’re looking for a subtle pop of color, or a flamboyant unicorn extravaganza that screams “I am here and I am queer!”, there’s a rainbow tattoo out there for everyone.
With enough sass, spirit, and ink, you can show the world the vibrant and resilient energy of the LGBTQ+ community.
So go forth, rainbow warriors, and wear your pride on your sleeves (well, actually, on your skin, but you get the point).
Subscribe to the Queerty Newsletter to keep in touch with the latest and greatest happening in our colorful community.
One Comment
abfab
Please think twice before you go for these horrible designs……………kids.