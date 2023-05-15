ink-spiration

PHOTOS: 16 rainbow tattoo ideas that will make you want to get inked this Pride season

By

Are you feeling a little too plain and straight-laced lately? Let’s spice things up with a blast of vibrant colors and queer pride ink! We’ve done the scrolling on Instagram so you don’t have to, and curated the most fabulous rainbow tattoo ideas to make your LGBTQ+ heart burst!

Some are powerful symbols of LGBTQ+ empowerment, while others are simply fun and bold. Whatever your personal meaning behind it, a rainbow tattoo is sure to make you stand out and uniquely express yourself.

While these tattoos feature a kaleidoscope of color, there’s a whole world of ink-spiration out there. Take a cue from Shawn Mendes and declare yourself a “GOOD BOY” or get inspired by Frank Ocean’s queer thigh tat. With so many options, only your creativity and your bare skin are the limits!

There are so many fun ways to represent the LGBTQ+ community through tattoos. To get your creative juices flowing, click through our slideshow for some unique, rainbow-inspired ideas.

These rainbow birds are taking flight, Superman style

This Pride dinosaur with rainbow spikes are too cute to compute

A behind-the-ear rainbow lightning bolt is subtle but electric

These continuous line rainbow hearts add an artistic flare

A rainbow heart scorpion is a mix of sugar and spice

This alien pride astronaut will take you to their queer leader

A sour (or sweet?) rainbow gummy worm is treat for our eyes

This rainbow glitter unicorn is out of this world

Show that your rainbow pride runs deep with a tearaway tat

Or opt for a minimalistic rainbow pride flag

Quack back at haters with a gay pride ducky holding a rainbow flag

A classic line of rainbow hearts is timeless

This person reading with rainbow socks is sartorial

A watercolor rainbow heart has a unique flare

This rainbow feather is a unique take on a rainbow tattoo

Take another fun take with an old-school TV with a rainbow screen

Feeling inspired by these rainbow tattoo ideas?

Rainbow tattoos are just one of the zillion ways we can flaunt our fabulousness. Whether you’re looking for a subtle pop of color, or a flamboyant unicorn extravaganza that screams “I am here and I am queer!”, there’s a rainbow tattoo out there for everyone.

With enough sass, spirit, and ink, you can show the world the vibrant and resilient energy of the LGBTQ+ community.

So go forth, rainbow warriors, and wear your pride on your sleeves (well, actually, on your skin, but you get the point).

