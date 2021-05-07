Comedian Alex English is here to talk gay raccoon pride, jokes in the time of covid & Blue Ranger vibes

It’s that time of the week! The latest installment of Queerty: The Podcast, our weekly breakdown of the biggest headlines of queer news and pop culture, is here and oh so queer.

Host Gabe González reflects on this past week’s news stories, including identifying the surprising culprit behind a homophobic act in Ohio and Caitlyn Jenner doing something terrible – again.

Plus, comedian Alex English joins in on the conversation to talk about making jokes during the pandemic, which kinks he’s tried to get behind but can’t, and gay representation in Power Rangers.

