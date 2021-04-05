Conservatives slut shame Dr. Jill Biden over “trashy” fishnets, long for “classy” Melania

Dr. Jill Biden was photographed stepping off Air Force One last week wearing in a leather shirt, black blazer, high-heeled booties, and fishnets. Pretty soon, she was trending on Twitter, mostly due to Trump supporters who couldn’t believe the First Lady of the United States would wear something so… so… well, why don’t we let them tell you in their own words…

FLOTUS Jill Biden in fishnets and boots looks more like a escort slut than an classy first lady. pic.twitter.com/gGTXG4Eq9C — _Christene_ (@_Christene_) April 5, 2021

Jill Biden dresses like a cheap hooker on her way home after a very busy night. — Goldie Blonde 💎 (@GoldCoastBlonde) April 5, 2021

Jill Biden dressed like a prostitute. That shits trashy regardless of who’s wearing it — Achilles (@achilles256) April 4, 2021

I'm old enough to remember when our first Lady didn't dress like a Tramp ? pic.twitter.com/DvUHX6I7gr — vince langman (@LangmanVince) April 4, 2021

Jill Biden walking around in fishnets that made her look like a whore. I wouldn’t throw around STD accusations too lightly. — Darker Disciplis (@DarkerDisciplis) April 5, 2021

Jill Biden looks like a cheap hooker. Here you have the difference between a trashy and classy First Ladies. Melania always an elegant lady. — Dina Gee (@DinaGrgas) April 4, 2021

Jill Biden looks so trashy. pic.twitter.com/Gpx8zhrl7P — ???Lori ?? Patriot???Biden Is Not My President (@LiberatedCit) April 5, 2021

Jill Biden will be 70 in just a couple of months. I don’t want to see her in fishnets (looks trashy); I don’t want to see her naked at her age either. — StellaP (@stellasplace1) April 4, 2021

Melania dressed sexy because she was in her 40's. Jill Biden is fucking millimeters from her 70's. If she was trying to be sexy, she sailed full on into washed-up whore. Sorry, I just call it like I see it. — Selfless Thoughtful Human Delight (@SavageNoMore) April 4, 2021

Melania is beautiful and classy. Jill looks like a ….. well I think you can fill in the blank. She is no First Lady. https://t.co/gLV9ZLIAGg — Haley (@haleygray92) April 4, 2021

Podcaster Wayne Dupree wrote a sexist op-ed about Dr. Jill on his website, calling her “ghastly” and “Madonna‘s grandmother.” (Never mind the fact that the singer and the First Lady are only seven years apart in age.)

“This look was inappropriate on so many levels,” Dupress wrote. “Way too youthful for a woman of her mature age, way too edgy for this older, button-up lady, and way too goofy for a so-called ‘FLOTUS’ to wear out in public–unless it’s Halloween, and even then, it’d be too much.”

Dupree then suggested Dr. Jill give former First Lady Melania Trump a call to “get some pointers”about “how to dress like a lady.”

But this isn’t the first time conservatives have been outraged with Dr. Jill for literally no reason.

In January, they were pissed at her for delivering freshly baked chocolate chip cookies to troops. And in February, they were angry at her for buying her husband a Valentine’s Day present and then for not having her dogs groomed regularly. Oh, and let’s not forget the scorn she sparked for having a doctoral degree.

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.