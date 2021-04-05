fashion police

Conservatives slut shame Dr. Jill Biden over “trashy” fishnets, long for “classy” Melania

By

Dr. Jill Biden was  photographed stepping off Air Force One last week wearing in a leather shirt, black blazer, high-heeled booties, and fishnets. Pretty soon, she was trending on Twitter, mostly due to Trump supporters who couldn’t believe the First Lady of the United States would wear something so… so… well, why don’t we let them tell you in their own words…

Podcaster Wayne Dupree wrote a sexist op-ed about Dr. Jill on his website, calling her “ghastly” and “Madonna‘s grandmother.” (Never mind the fact that the singer and the First Lady are only seven years apart in age.)

“This look was inappropriate on so many levels,” Dupress wrote. “Way too youthful for a woman of her mature age, way too edgy for this older, button-up lady, and way too goofy for a so-called ‘FLOTUS’ to wear out in public–unless it’s Halloween, and even then, it’d be too much.”

Dupree then suggested Dr. Jill give former First Lady Melania Trump a call to “get some pointers”about “how to dress like a lady.”

But this isn’t the first time conservatives have been outraged with Dr. Jill for literally no reason.

In January, they were pissed at her for delivering freshly baked chocolate chip cookies to troops. And in February, they were angry at her for buying her husband a Valentine’s Day present and then for not having her dogs groomed regularly. Oh, and let’s not forget the scorn she sparked for having a doctoral degree.

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.