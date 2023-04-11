Country singer Zach Bryan has zero patience for transphobic trolls online

Zach Bryan has come out against the anti-trans views of his peers in country music. In a series of tweets over the weekend, the “Something In The Orange” singer called out fellow country singer Travis Tritt for the hypocrisy of his songwriting.

Since Bud Light featured trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney in a recent campaign, conservatives have been faced with a near impossible dilemma: do they hate trans people more than they love beer? The answer for many, apparently, is yes.

That includes Tritt, who shared that he’d be removing all ​​products from Anheuser-Busch, Bud Light’s parent company, from his tour hospitality rider. He also said that Jack Daniel’s drinkers should “take note” of a partnership between the whiskey company and some queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race.

I will be deleting all Anheuser-Busch products from my tour hospitality rider. I know many other artists who are doing the same. — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) April 5, 2023

Bryan clapped back against Tritt’s views with some tweets of his own.

“I mean no disrespect towards anyone specifically, I don’t even mind @Travistritt. I just think insulting transgender people is completely wrong because we live in a country where we can all just be who we want to be,” he wrote. “It’s a great day to be alive I thought.”

I mean no disrespect towards anyone specifically, I don’t even mind @Travistritt.

I just think insulting transgender people is completely wrong because we live in a country where we can all just be who we want to be

It’s a great day to be alive I thought — Zach Bryan (@zachlanebryan) April 8, 2023

That last line is a reference to Tritt’s 2000 hit “It’s a Great Day to Be Alive,” a song with sunshine-and-smiles optimism that doesn’t line up with Tritt’s hateful attitude toward trans folks.

Bryan may not be gay, but he’s pretty good at throwing shade, as he proved in a follow-up tweet: “And @Travistritt I love Jack Daniels (my dogs name) and I will drink enough for both of us I promise.”

and @Travistritt I love Jack Daniels (my dogs name) and I will drink enough for both of us I promise — Zach Bryan (@zachlanebryan) April 8, 2023

Bryan’s support didn’t come without a caveat, however. In another tweet, he wrote, “And yo I don’t support transgender people attacking swimmers. I just have family transitioning and have blood to defend here. No one threaten me pls.”

and yo I don’t support transgender people attacking swimmers

I just have family transitioning and have blood to defend here

No one threaten me pls — Zach Bryan (@zachlanebryan) April 8, 2023

Bryan is referencing the alleged assault of former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines, who claims she was physically attacked by pro-trans protesters at San Francisco State University last week. Gaines was at the school to speak against the inclusion of transgender athletes in women’s sports.

All support for trans people is welcome, of course, though some fans wished Bryan’s attitude didn’t hinge on having trans people in his family.

“You should support marginalized, persecuted human beings of every walk of life because it’s the right thing to do, not just because they are family,” one user replied. “But that’s the only way sometimes bigoted people are motivated to step up, so good for you I guess.”

You should support marginalized, persecuted human beings of every walk of life because it’s the right thing to do, not just because they are family. But that’s the only way sometimes bigoted people are motivated to step up, so good for you I guess. — TG (@tgwl5747) April 8, 2023

Still, beyond some backlash from Tritt’s conservative fanbase, the comments on his tweets were supportive and grateful to know the singer wasn’t a country stereotype.

Amen, my dude 💜 Live and let live! Kindness and acceptance is becoming a lost art. — Emily Scott Robinson (@emilyscottrobin) April 9, 2023

If I still drank I would meet up with you for a back porch Jack just to make a point to TT, lolz. Zach, your solidarity Twitter game is 🔥🔥🔥🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍⚧️💜💜💜 — Mya Byrne (Mia, Mimi) 🏳️‍⚧️ (@MsMyaByrne) April 8, 2023

Damn right. Life is too short, let people live however makes them happy. Especially when it doesn’t infringe on your own life. — John S. (@FamousAtticus) April 8, 2023

People, especially the boomer generation want to control everything and keep the country like it’s the 1980’s. But progression can’t happen if you stay stuck in your ways. And the 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ thanks you for your support. — Ratched RN (@theratchedrn) April 9, 2023

Zach, thank you for speaking up on this. It’s so needed especially in the country music world. — Nicole Elizabeth (@Colie_K5) April 8, 2023

Always a great day when an artist you really enjoy also turns out to be an awesome person ❤️ — Anna (@AnnarcTN) April 8, 2023

as a queer fan of yours i really appreciate you speaking out! i know you have queer family members and i just love seeing how much you support and love your sister!! very comforting and affirming to have one of your favorite artist publicly show support for your community. — emma ⚢ eyes open stan (@balapadoo) April 8, 2023

Zach stand up for what you believe in. That is what country music has always been about.



Those who don’t get it don’t matter. — Nicholas~Fickell SZN (@Nicholaswisco) April 8, 2023

“As long as this one sided stuff continues our country will continue to feel broken,” Bryan wrote in another tweet. “We only have one life ol sons. Think your own thoughts.”

As long as this one sided stuff continues our country will continue to feel broken

We only have one life ol sons

Think your own thoughts https://t.co/AbMcLJP4iv — Zach Bryan (@zachlanebryan) April 8, 2023

Watch the music video for Bryan’s song “Dawns” featuring Maggie Rogers below.