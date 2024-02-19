‘Couple To Throuple’s’ Jonathan talks his surprising decision, turn-ons & bisexual stereotypes

Photo Credit: Paul Castillero / Peacock

If you (like Marie Kondo) love mess, then chances are you’ve been gobbling up Peacock’s latest reality dating show hit Couple To Throuple, where—you guessed it!—a group of open-minded couples try to find their perfect third.

We love it, too, especially because the series its queer to its very core with its entire cast of sexy singles and partners open to finding romance with anyone—not because of their gender, but because of who they are deep down and how they mesh with the group relationship dynamic.

In just six episodes so far, there’s already been enough drama to fill multiple seasons of any other reality show, with break-ups and make-ups, fights and tearful confessions, and plenty of fun under the sheets.

Since the beginning, we’ve been incredibly fascinated by Ashmal and Rehman, a couple who’s built a strong foundation over their past few years together, and now find themselves eager to experiment with a potential third.

Pretty immediately, they were drawn to single Jonathan—and its not hard to see why. He’s a total cutie, with a big heart and some arms you just want to be cradled by. Openly bisexual, Jonathan says he’s only ever dated one guy prior to the series, but now finds himself drawn to two.

However, it’s not exactly been smooth sailing. It’s been clear Ashmal and Rehman have some jealousy issues to work out if they can ever find themselves in a happy, successful throuple. And, after many ups and downs, Jonathan shocked everyone at the latest Stay-or-Swap ceremony by opting to leave the relationship (seen in the clip below), a decision with some major ripple effects that played out in episode six. Can the guys work it out? Will Jonathan find the sexy, supportive partners he deserves?

Before the next batch of episodes drop, Queerty jumped at the chance to catch up with Jonathan. In our brief conversation, the single opened up about his early attraction to Ashmal and Rehman, what he’s learned about himself from the show, and what he hopes Couple To Throuple can teach viewers about bisexuality and queerness.

What was it that initially made you most excited about exploring a throuple with Ashmal & Rehman? Was is something you saw/connected with in Ashmal, something you saw/connected with in Rehman, or a certain spark you recognized in them as a couple?

What initially made me most excited about exploring a throuple with Ashmal & Rehman was just simply the fact that this was a new experience for us three.

Besides that, I had connected with Ashmal instantly because we are both bisexual, migrated to the states, and both only had one boyfriend in the past. When it came down to Rehman, although he was hard to read, I was very attracted to him physically so I was excited to see where we could go as a throuple.

Prior to the show, you said you’d only been in one relationship with a man before. In general, what qualities do you find attractive in men?

Yes, prior to the show I’ve only had one relationship with a man. Some qualities I find attractive in men are confidence, ambitious and kind-hearted individual, overall just a wholesome person.

Have you found that openly identifying yourself as bisexual has made it difficult for you to date in the past? What do you hope viewers might understand about bisexuality/queerness after watching Couple To Throuple?

I do think that it has been difficult dating as a bisexual man, more with women than men. In my experience women are more likely to want to hook up, but not date me because I’m into both men and women. I do feel like that’s because there’s a stereotype with bisexual men, people just automatically assume we like one gender more, others think you’re more “gay” than straight, etc.. and the reality is that’s different for everyone.

In the bisexual spectrum, for me, I personally like both women and men equally, I think it can vary for sure, just depending on who I’m dating and connecting with at the moment. I hope viewers watching Couple To Throuple understand that bisexuality/queerness is more than just liking a gender, or identifying a certain way; and hopefully viewers can leave off with a more open mind.

What have you learned from the show about what you want out of a relationship—throuple or otherwise?

The show has taught me not to settle for just anyone; I want to build a foundation with someone or someones and just make sure we’re all on the same page with communication, our boundaries, and what our needs are in a relationship.

The next three episodes of Couple To Throuple premiere on Peacock on Thursday, February 22, with the special season finale episode dropping on February 29.

