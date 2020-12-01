Crazed Karen spouts homophobia, conspiracy nuttery at anti-lockdown LA protest

Will they ever learn?

Amid new COVID-19 lockdown restrictions in Los Angeles, protesters staged a maskless demonstration outside the home of L.A. County Department of Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer on Sunday. Amid the usual pro-Trump nonsense, one woman emerged as an unlikely star.

Though she has yet to be identified by name, TMZ reports the woman in question–who has gained attention as much for her possibly surgically altered lips, as much as for her paranoid, hateful rhetoric–became a viral star on social media thanks to her harassment of one counterprotester on video.

“You’re a f*ggot,” the woman screams in the opening moments of the clip. “I said it. I don’t give a sh*t. You’re disgusting. You’re a New World Order Satanist.” The latter remark refers to a longtime internet conspiracy theory about a secret, international government (usually run by Jews in most tellings), that worship Satan and dominate life on the planet.

Related: Protests over COVID curfews in California attract–you guessed it–maskless protesters

From there the woman moves on, two small dogs in hand (one of which was wearing a Trump hat), before returning to the counterprotester to spout more hate.

“What are you, a guy or a girl?” she asks. “I’ll tell you something else. You’re a Nazi and you’re brainwashed by MK Ultra.” Project MK Ultra was a real research program run by the CIA in the 1950s and 60s, exploring the viability of mind control.

At one point, someone asks the woman how much plastic surgery she’s had on her mouth. “Thank you, I never even did my mouth,” she replies.

We have a hard time believing that one.

About 50 people showed up to the protest. Los Angeles County instituted new restrictions on Monday to curb the rising number of COVID-19 infections. Restaurants may only operate for takeout orders, public areas like parks have closed, and businesses are allowed to operate 35% capacity and 20% for non-essential retail. Gyms can stay open at 50% capacity so long as they operate outdoors. The new restrictions are set to expire December 20.